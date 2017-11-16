Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Trump's water woes

The late-night TV host jumped on the opportunity to mock the moment.
1:03 | 11/16/17


Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Trump's water woes
The president gave his first speech. From the White House in two weeks the theme of which was putting America first Japanese companies have announced investments in the United States. Worth more than eight billion dollars 171000. Jobs. That I have ordered that's okay. Japanese and imaginable about at. England's waterlogged that it's. This. From the standards. Talking about the subject is bringing jobs back to America he's drinking a bottle of water from Fiji its feet. I think it drinking American water during this speech about American I think that does a very good job of summing the man up right there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

