Transcript for Judith Owen performs 'Somebody's Child'

And. As good on the street in track. Maintenance. As of VD and in. It's. Crossing the street cut sent to us. Oh. She used to movie and he and she's sound. Spoke. Ha. It's action. Change. Scant I didn't mind. Clean. She needs in this. Isn't on the bad. And boost came to. Among. Mom sent back. Being chased down low. Teams in you can it's. Yeah. Now I can't happen. These. A. Eat them mom the streets here at the hands and king. Crows feet. We've got no catch test and food I. Let's she and so soon sings lead to teach you hands. Who. In. She hand. ST I didn't mind. An anonymous Kean in it that Jennings. As a baby and everything. In her friends to. Across the street kind teens and wine. Yeah. Some he. Show name. And and that's the message that I think so many people. Need to constantly be thinking that are going on playing percussion. It is is it's not that come my memories they're arrogant as this latest simple message but I would say that meet list. So many of his need to be reminded of the kinds. You we tend to go through life and if you know. In numb. Numb to these people could we see in so much mystery you know anything you witnesses is the writing Ryan and you just get used to walking past because it becomes oppressive. And because it was want to see this thing that we humans can. And you be at first walked past but then turned around a lot wore a salute to the Cologne Beisel Alan litre rat. Across the street that's how. Shocking it was and an Andes for the same time this was incredible features a thing about Sony needs. And and it just the seventh sat as much as an image there a few images in my life on them again that's when Fisher. And now we all that the government hearing it and those in those world and I seen a man TC highs of singing I could see it clearly. While the treaty an astounding thing it was it had that much of an effect on the and also. You know. She's such as assessed so shame. As well because. Because he beat you know who's. That the idea that you the richest you know locally nothing evidence but that's one of the ways that we you know it's as human beings excellent when it was that we kind as a country. Mechanisms the non union. Feeling number. And it's funny enough I was in Santa Monica in. And it's lovely guy just he's a citizen syndicates this money so it can get myself you know try to get get some food together tonight and in. Whether it's drug whoever you know I am okay it's just like what what else life is it's on the streets. And I sat next to him could use a section cues such and placement I mean really look this lovely time. And and we just had a chat about. Him on the street panel TV and having witnessed the shelters could use it by people who children's bad things happening was it so is fascinating. An arresting that we needed to she taught people. As human being right and see them such. I'm not saying he could do them as people. That you come across because this looked like a cent per immensely and very desperate people. But it's and send written by Lewis and its estimate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.