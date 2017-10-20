Transcript for Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives cancer battle update

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing the fact that she has completed her second round of chemotherapy as she continues her fight against breast cancer. If you did it in a funny where usually the announcement via it's a gram posting a photo and a black hoodie sunglasses and a fake mustache. She also quoted Kate parry song roar for the caption the V star announcing her cancer diagnosis last month on social media.

