Transcript for Jurors' names in Bill Cosby trial will be released

The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial deciding to release the names of the jurors in the case lawyers for media outlets one of the names we made public so. Jurors could be asked why they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict turning the case into a mistrial. Judge seven and agreeing to release the names but said jurors may not discuss what other jurors said. During the apparently heated deliberations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.