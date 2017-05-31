Transcript for Kathy Griffin faces backlash for beheaded Donald Trump photo

You know, we always talk about this, but comedians are always in danger of stepping in it at some point, and right now, Kathy griffin is knee-deep in it right now. She sparked outrage over her gruesome photo shoot, holding a replica of the severed head of the current white house resident, and she quickly posted this apology. Take a look. I sincerely apologize. I'm just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, and it wasn't funny. I get it. There are calls for her to get thrown in jail, and the secret service is looking into it. When you saw it, what was your response? I thought it was bad. I thought it was awful. It wasn't funny. Like him or not, you know, when you can debate his policy, he is the president, and when I saw that, all I thought of was his kid. He has an 11 or 12-year-old, skbi thought of that child seeing that image, and just because you can say something, doesn't mean you should. Or just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. And it bothered me, and Ted Nugent got a lot of heat. He said in 2012, if Barack Obama becomes the next president next November, I'll either be dead or in jail. He invited him to the white house. He checked him out. The secret service did their job, and I get it. Like him or not, you can't do this stuff with a sitting president, and you shouldn't. He is a human. I think the point is that's an image that doesn't make anyone sit comfortably, and the fact it's reference to beheading considering the times we have been in and what that symbolizes in our country and how we have dealt with that blow, that image specifically gives people visceral reactions. It was crazy. I was e-mailing whoopi most of the night. I was thinking, is this some kind of weird performance art thing that I just don't get? I'm so offended by it. It's so vile and foul. Maybe it's funny, and I just don't get it. What did you -- what did I write you back? You said, it's just not funny. That's the problem. It's not funny. And I mean, look, you know, Chelsea Clinton said a great thing. She said, you know, you should never talk a assassinating a president. A president. You just don't do that. And everybody, you know, as comics, we sometimes go across the line, and she just -- she made a mistake, you know, you don't want to bring up beheading, you know, thinking of Daniel -- and you don't want to, and all this violence happened in the last couple of days, and it was just -- it just, you know. It was two things. We can discuss and argue whether the joke is funny, but I don't see an actual joke. That's why I thought it was performance art. I didn't get it. It's not funny. But, you know, trump insinuated violence against Hillary if you recall. He said, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, but maybe the second amendment people, maybe there is. Ha ha ha. Implying that someone will shoot Hillary. When you talk about the children being upset. Chelsea Clinton who is coming on the show today, that was a little scary for her too. And I think that the fact that Kathy is well known, people are probably putting images like this all over the place. They hang you in effigy, but because she is famous, it will hang around for a while. I don't think it's helping her career in the least. ( She lost the civility in our -- our society. She thought she had the audience for it, and what she discovered is it's not there. No one wants to see this. You can be as mad at him as you want to, and say this stuff about him. No one was into this. It wasn't funny. It didn't work, and she has to deal with the consequences. That was my question last night. I don't know what ends a career anymore. I have had so many. The reaction people have though, and I have said this before here when on a campus, someone says something, and they are, like, he needs to be fired. Everybody jumps straight to that, and I remember a smart therapist I went to, who said when your reaction is out of proportion, it says more about you. People would say, down with Kathy griffin. People have bigger things in our lives. People spoke up, she apologized. Move on. We have this loss of civility, and I think that's why people are even more outrage. Enough is enough. Perhaps starting with Ted knnugent and this president. They have been aggressive in this way. We have Billy bush who lost his career, and cotless numbers of comedians that have lost their careers. Is it time for us as a society to say, listen? Enough is enough. He made a bad artistic choice. He was busted on a video people can't unsee. Billy bush wasn't making a choice. He was overheard. It was just telling something about someone. Who about Godfrey? All these people? I have to take issue with Chris, and he said, the comedians these days are getting mean-spirited and going over the line. I think he is referring to "Saturday night live." The comedians just respond so what's going on, and people are angry and feel powerless in the country. He is about to go against the courts and increase climate change negatively, and he is about to do something stupid like that again, putting himself with Nicaragua and Syria, the only two other countries in the united nations who are not going to sign the Paris accord. Even North Korea is on board for that, and this guy won't be on it. So we are furious, and the way we comedians deal with our anger is to be funny and go out there. She crossed a line. That was my first -- Beheading of the president. I'm not defending that -- I'm not defending that though. What I'm hearing you say is -- I think the group is to mds all comedians together. I go to a lot of comedians and comedy for relief of what's going on. It's retaliation for what's going on. I think that's true for a lot of comedians. I don't think that this fit that is bill and I know you don't love this either. Neither does she. She takes accountability. Wait a minute. You know, here's the thing. Let them decide. We have all stepped in it, and if you have never stepped in it -- I have. Plenty of times. Okay. Well, if you -- okay. So what you do is you learn from the consequences of stepping in it. Yeah. She said, I get it. I saw it. She wasn't seeing. Sometimes you do stuff and you don't see what other people see. You see what you think will be your big thing. And you discover people say, sorry. This does not work. It's a terrible thing. She kind of knew it though. I don't know that she kind of knew it. Yes, she did. All I can say is how I feel. Yeah. And what I feel is she made a mistake, and she is paying the consequence. And she is not, you know, going on and on about how you should, you know, berate her and beat her. That's not going to fix it. She already knows he is in doo-doo. Believe me, she knows. She appeared in that video. Somebody said, you get on there right now. No makeup. Get off the toilet and get in that video. And tell people because you made a mistake, and we're all telling you. Just before we go, there was someone, you know, this is not a left or right issue. No. That's right. This is an issue of what is viable for us as a nation and what is not. So all the right side people, stop lumping all the left in. This is not a left or right. This is just a stupid, bad mistake one person made. Y'all have made them. We have made them. We're moving on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.