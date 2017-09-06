Transcript for Katy Perry explains why she went public with Taylor Swift feud

We have a breaking news banner because we have breaking not spinning news unless everybody try today. Yet it's from a familiar story line superstars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry still not friends but. Help us decide. OK so Haiti's new album witness is out today she's been busy promoting it was colorful music videos like this one carbine a good team. And of course doing press and one on one questions that she keeps getting. Knowing can avoid this topic what's the beef with guarantees went. Well. In a recent interview Perry said and I'm quoting here honestly it's really like she started it and it's time for her to just finish. And now it looks like Taylor. Is trying to finish Katie that is. Yeah so in a surprise move overnight Taylor has released. Her entire catalog of music across all screenings and services platforms. Something she had originally fought against sixteen announcing the move in honor of west 1989 selling ten million albums world one way. And and now that album included some bad blood which many believe to be in this. On skating. Do we think Taylor did this on purpose to hurt Katie on her big day specifically on every day on her big day Jane I think. There's I hear told Liberia. My job yeah.

