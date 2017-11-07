Transcript for Kermit the Frog voice actor has been replaced

Batman Paulson will start with Kermit the Frog the world's most famous must fit. Maine examining a little bit different very soon. Yes that's because a puppeteer who has provided permits voices being replaced. Steve what Meyer began voicing Kermit after the death of Muppets creator Jim Henson back in 1990. His replacement has worked on Sesame Street for thirty years and he will begin performing Kermit. Next week I'd like to audition. Tonight we are already wearing green and he had and it came being graying. You know when I think it's I was right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.