Kermit the Frog voice actor has been replaced

More
Steve Whitmire had provided the famous and green Muppet's voice since 1990.
0:36 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kermit the Frog voice actor has been replaced
Batman Paulson will start with Kermit the Frog the world's most famous must fit. Maine examining a little bit different very soon. Yes that's because a puppeteer who has provided permits voices being replaced. Steve what Meyer began voicing Kermit after the death of Muppets creator Jim Henson back in 1990. His replacement has worked on Sesame Street for thirty years and he will begin performing Kermit. Next week I'd like to audition. Tonight we are already wearing green and he had and it came being graying. You know when I think it's I was right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48562951,"title":"Kermit the Frog voice actor has been replaced","duration":"0:36","description":"Steve Whitmire had provided the famous and green Muppet's voice since 1990.","url":"/Entertainment/video/kermit-frog-voice-actor-replaced-48562951","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.