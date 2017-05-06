Transcript for Keshia Knight Pulliam joins Bill Cosby in court

You know she's really important for me to do here to show my support from this past. At the end of the day it's the jury's job to discern the truth. But it the end of that day. It's just it's what should do. In terms being supportive it's easy like I said to be supportive when things are great things are good. Everyone goes through adversity. Everyone's human and it's not my job to decide you know killed in a sense. You have to let the evidence of that and it's just unfortunate I've I I'm showing up in Maine and adding it was their first I would want someone show up. What do you say to the victims do they say. This guy is a villain wire you showing any kind of support for. One very sensitive to that as a woman first and foremost feminist. As someone who has a non profit came to his foundation which is all about charming self esteem from winning having graduated from Spelman College which the women. Institutes in. These charges are nothing. RCA. And in no way that I feel. The charges could keep you happy you. But everyone is entitled to he. Anything until proven QT. And I accept the verdict that is handed down but simply this happened and that I've ever seen I've ever known how he's ever shown up for me. So at this point in time. I feel you know I can only go based on the interactions and I happen. Game. Allow the evidence in the case speak for themselves and everyone to keep their jobs schooling is the man you know that your relationship was. You know men I've known as a child was funny and witty and Smart and and Philanthropic. Came in. Political fight even as a young child predator we've and I attended spelman legs. Because in the end flowing thanked his hat. An issue simply never be in the experience. At Catholic and it I've said that from day one that that's just not the man that I know and I can only go based on school ivy. Experienced. At the end of the day it's the court's jobs you find the truth of the matter to discern between the two opposing sides. And it's not a good situation for anyone my heart goes out to anyone in his days. Sexually assaulted in any kind of way you know it's not okay but it's also not okay. CD. It is also there I just such as seats about being there as well. And it's also about ensuring that a kill an innocent man is being. She gets a guilty person. So it's really a fine line in there really is no winner in this whole situation. At all and it's it's heartbreaking it's it's it's really. It's really heartbreaking because the words fade they linger and they stay whether you're innocent or guilty. And so I might desire a shifts for the cheats speak out.

