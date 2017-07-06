Transcript for Kevin Hart weighs in on Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher controversies

This man is one of the biggest comedians on the planet right now with more than 100 million fans on social media and over $3.5 billion at the box office, and stand-up gigs that fill up football stadiums. Now he's adding author to his resume with the new book, "I can't make this up: Life lessons." Please welcome the incomparable Kevin hart. ??? Hello. Wow. Hello. Hello. That's too much. Thank you, guys. Well, you know. You all that. You all that. Stop it. Stop it. Too much. So we were talking about comics in particular. Okay. And as you know, Bill Maher has been taking some heat as has Kathy griffin. Yes. What's your take? Are comics doing what they have always done, and just recognizing consequences or is there something different happening? Well, I think that I mean, with anything comes change, and I think the times are different now, and as a comedian, you have to understand and respect that, you know? If you put yourself in a position to -- to be viewed in a negative way from the public with social media being the way that it is, if it's negative, it's going to spread. Viral equals virus at a certain degree. You know, I think you have to use better judgment. There are things as a comedian I know I can't say because of my platform. You have a certain platform, and there are things you say on that platform, and I have seen so many. You look at Kathy griffin and Bill Maher and what they have done, and you look at comics being comics, and we always take risks, but, you know, sometimes it can be distasteful. Should they lose their jobs for it? There is a lot of that going around. I won't personally speak on anybody's position in life with their job. I'm in place to do that. I won't throw any negativity that way, but I will say that certain things could not be tasteful. Kathy griffin, I get it was a joke. Just step away from that. It happens. I don't think Bill Maher is a racist, but you know the consequences of using the word. It was stupid. Why do comedians have to be more politically correct than the president of the united States? Well, I don't think they do. I don't -- I don't think they do in any way, shape or form. We live in a country where freedom of speech is what we stand for, but at the same time, our country has several different individuals who have several different opinions. Everything is going to go over. I want to talk to you about you, and your very successful career. Thank you. "Forbes" named you the highest paid comedian for earning more than $87 million last year. Wow. And our book is fantastic. You talk about the rags to riches experience. Yes. And even Dave Chapelle said you're more popular than he is, and his son is a bigger fan of yours than his. Yes. That's a true story. Tell us about it. Dave -- I was in Ohio, and I was doing a show. And Dave called me. He was, like, I didn't know you were down here. I'm here. I was, like, come down. I'll take care of you. He brought his son to the show, and, you know, Dave didn't see my show. He saw he perform, but he never saw the production behind my show, like, my show's the show, and he came and he saw the opening. He saw me shoot out from the bottom of the stage and fireworks and explosions. So his son came back afterwards, and his son was blown away, and I was, like, come in, eat. And they ate, and his son, he was talking, and he was eating so fast, and he got mad at his son. He was, like, stop embarrassing me. And I ended up giving his son -- they gave me, like, a bunch of pair fa nailia, and I gave him a shirt, and I said, if your dad makes you mad, walk around with that Jersey on. Dave is a great guy. Look. I'm a student of comedy, and I'm very much in the position I am because of the great comedians before me that paved the way for me to go through the doors I'm going through, and I take my hat off for him coming to the show. It was the biggest compliment that I could receive. I love him to death for that. You write a lot about your humble beginning in Philadelphia, and you talk about how you started off as a mistake, and your dad's addiction to crack, and you talk about the things you witnessed as a kid. What were some of those sninthings? Some of them, you know, you name it. I witnessed it. I came from hard times. North Philadelphia. Dad was on any and every drug you can name. In and out of jail. The hardest thing -- withdrawals or something? That was me when I didn't have no facial hair. It was weird. No. I think the toughest thing was just seeing my dad when drugs really had that effect on his life. Like, when you visibly see the change in the person, and you are at an age to go, oh, wait. This is something else, you know? And you are young enough, but you're old enough to go, something isn't right, and nobody wants to talk to you, or tell you because of your age. They are trying to protect you, so you end up putting the pieces to the puzzle together yourself, and, you know, where I lived, people that dealt drugs were dealing drugs to my dad, and ultimately, I became the butt of a joke without knowing the joke was my dad. It was, like, your dad coming back? We have been giving you dad stuff. Not my dad. No way. You don't give my dad stuff, and eventually, I see. And I'm, like, oh, my god. I haven't seen my dad X, Y, Z, and you be ehas been visiting these places without me knowing. As a child, that's the biggest punc you can take. You dealt with that with humor. You have no choice. You have different choices you can make. You can go right or left. I chose the smart route. The easy, dumb route is violent and negative, and was being displayed to me. I chose to go this way. I went humor, positivity. Your mom was strict. She kept you on a short leash. She would whoop -- You started in comedy. Very much so. My mom never questioned my vision. She never questioned my -- my goals and my dreams when I decided what they were. So she took a year, and she said, within this year, you can make things right, and I'm knick support you. I'll back you. I'll pay your rent. You got nothing to worry about. You got to read this bible. She wanted many ee to read the bible, and I didn't read the bible like she wanted me to, and effere eventually, I didn have a choice, and all the rent checks for the year were hidden in the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.