Transcript for Kevin Spacey accused of groping son of former TV news anchor

Another sex assault allegation against the beleaguered actor Kevin Spacey this time. A well known former TV news anchor and Boston quitting mr. Spacey assaulted her son a year ago on Nantucket. It's the latest in a long run accusations that are put the career of the once wildly successful Spacey on hold at best. In a kid reporter sandy Kenyon here with the latest sent. Hill the former TV anchor told the press Kevin Spacey should go to prison. For sexually assaulting her son in a bar on Nantucket Island in July of last year. Heather Unruh made those allegations in a news conference in Boston where she addressed the Oscar winning star directly. Shame on you for what you did tonight. Flanked by her daughter and her lawyer Heather Unruh accused Kevin Spacey. Lying her son with a no palpable all to make him drop. Even though he was not of legal aid. Age the victim my son. With the star struck. Straight. Eighteen year old young man a victim because of what allegedly happened next. Space he stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals. This was completely. Unexpected. And my son's efforts to shift his body to remove space he's hand. We're only momentarily successful. The violation can take it. Her son who was not present at a news conference was able to escape twin the Acura went to use the men's room. And a witness to his alleged activity stepped forward she tells them to crack. Unruh says her son did not report the crime directly afterwards you. Cannot was largely because of embarrassment and fear. He knew the kind of attention. That would break up from making an accusation. About such a public person unruh told reporters a police report has now been filed and cops are investigating the incident. It harmful. And it cannot be out of that. Spacey who also faces a separate investigation in London has reportedly checked into an Arizona clinic known for treating sex addiction. No comment yet from Kevin Spacey on these latest allegations the mother who is making these charges says her son. Was persuaded to come forward when so many other victims of sexual assault. Spoke publicly. In recent weeks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.