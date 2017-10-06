Laura Prepon discusses working on 'Orange is the New Black'

More
Writers and cast of the hit show speak on the plot and character changes of season 5.
0:55 | 06/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Laura Prepon discusses working on 'Orange is the New Black'
Others think takes a pager Spears' not. A higher. We're very fortunate you know it's amazing it's looking strange. Obviously. Isn't lies in advance and a very emotional. I've seen two to three episodes instantly everyone dealing with losses and war. It's kind of cause without it is was a way are unit you know reuniting of a certain people in mixing and matching but that only to a retailer again you know. And I can happen. Welcome home starts. Arthur mother Jones it's amazing moment. Let it be able to. About a month. Silly I'm gonna go out and doing things going on in the Sloan yeah. I'm back in about a month. Become the Easter season. And its allies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47952715,"title":"Laura Prepon discusses working on 'Orange is the New Black'","duration":"0:55","description":"Writers and cast of the hit show speak on the plot and character changes of season 5.","url":"/Entertainment/video/laura-prepon-discusses-working-orange-black-47952715","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.