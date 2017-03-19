Transcript for Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90

Okay. If you try to give rock and roll another name you might call a Chuck Berry. The words are John Lennon's but the music. This is unmistakable as the man. Chuck Berry was the founding father of rock and roll. Before they even named it Chuck Berry was playing it and mine but that little country boy could play. With his roots in blues very combined his flash is a guitar with a flamboyant showmanship. The channel country and R&B. Preaching racial barriers and soon at 1950s America singing a new tune. Chuck Berry's parade of hits now part of the American experience and the soundtrack for the spring time of life of for millions of baby boomers. This long road took him from the Missouri of his birth to the White House where he performed for president Jimmy Carter. Do honors at the rock and roll hall of fame the grammys and the Kennedy Center. Barry can count among his musical children The Beatles The Rolling Stones the Beach Boys Bruce Springsteen and Steve Miller. And we can count on him for musical memories to fill a lifetime. Go Johnny go. Chuck see rich and ABC news New York.

