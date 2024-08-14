Wallace Amos Jr., founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88

He died "peacefully" at home, his family said Wednesday.

Wallace "Wally" Amos Jr., the founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 88.

He died "peacefully" at home following a battle with dementia, his family said.

Wally Amos in his home office in the Lanikai section of Kailua, Hawaii. Amos, who in the 1980s lost ownership of his "Famous Amos" cookie company, is now selling his cookies at candy store Boardwalk Treats under the name, "The Cookie Kahuna," June 12, 2007. Lucy Pemoni/AP

Amos, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, opened the first Famous Amos cookie shop in Hollywood, California on the famed Sunset Blvd. in 1975. Amos' cookie brand exploded in popularity over the years, becoming known for its signature beige packaging and blue lettering.

"With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride," read a statement from the Amos family.

The statement continued, "It's also a part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud. Our dad taught as the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams. He was a true original Black American hero."

The statement also asked for contributions to Alzheimer's Association.

"We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today," the statement finished.

