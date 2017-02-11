'Lion King' cast announced, Beyonce to play Nala

The cast of Disney's forthcoming live-action musical remake of "The Lion King" was already packed with A-list stars, but it's just added arguably the biggest music star on the planet.
1:23 | 11/02/17

Transcript for 'Lion King' cast announced, Beyonce to play Nala

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

