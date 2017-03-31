Transcript for 'Live from the Couch': Singer-songwriter Tyler Boone releases new music video

Hey everybody I'm comment about live in New York this is live from the couch happy Friday everybody we're really excited to bring you. The musical styling with the lovely talented. Tyler booed off the summer for being here. I'm so sorry we have terrible weather here in New York not far and he came from Nashville has the weather down there. It's it's getting you know it's it was actually pretty comfortable and yelled loudly on the answering. It left comforts and excited here can get into your brain and it says that you have planned night American lounge with. Actually banned from New York they live in Nashville called the American stands it's like to see release party school and so on now we planned open form. Okay. So eager to play some songs for us in just a bit but I want folks at it to know a little bit about you let your inspiration and you didn't grow up and tell you the value of their now right in north and South Carolina Charleston South Africa Asia and play some good musical history there absolutely who do you listen to growing up. One else like fourteen Ozal blink an aide to analyze kind of stuff sir but on then I start getting older and my dad bought me a strategy team. And about neck across your dvd Eric Clapton sting and so I got out. Really in doing the blues. Like you know John Mayer dole Gramm on a Buddy Guy became like past but then all of you know you have to have the song. So then you know like songwriters type stuff like Ryan Adams then. Will so come in the Nashville and a whole bunch of bluesy stuff but it's almost songs at the race tends. Him but blues definitely it was of these things. That going in Nashville is like you are planting a flag you're like I am doing that this is it this is my love because. There's no better place than music city grant oh yeah what's it been like since he moved back. Use some it was insisting that first knew there. To remain situations non kind of stuff that. It was it isn't universal candidate. Haven't everywhere yet but it was it was great because everyone there often so you have to basically they either you got to hop on the train and like. Just work at it get pattern pattern Vick era kind of bring media you know if you think you're so guinier and tan you know. And you can salad and yourself and he got an island where so many years it was great record. And nets and Austin people's history and the roses and maroon colors. Honest and great person does like hell. Yes I mean these and I leave it. I think he appreciated more when you go back to it again. Keep your being here that they play for what it at all played on paper wings and it is human. So go like that. And the and can. From the. Came back to you don't. Need. And the farmland. A man was then that he can't. But. And praying. The last goes on again. I'm. Things and I'll go home and 89 things. You sort of get exceptional. Little. Pain. I'm going back soon and things are used to look. When I learned I know I'll. You know. And then and paved. And then van. Cave girl brands both. Odds than last. Katie you. The economic sad and I won't mean CNN. News. Yeah I was doing my eyes get Harry aren't. How big John in the long and can this indeed. Go and take him things. You should gear deserves your little. Caves. Golan back to. Things are you still. And when how the job done now on how long zoo. We've all been. Haven't. And and then and then and saving gas. I love. I don't want to do anything long learning and and I just want did you. Whom they can. Command. I'll go and Aegon thing zone and. Needs gear dollar exemption or a little. Behaved. I'm going back to do things are used. And we have learned go back and now mile long. June. And. Behaved. Dave. Are. Lovely ladies and gentlemen it's time other than that you paper wings the video it out now you cannot today and it got a lesson I think. I'm curious to your family you mention something about your dad getting you. Into music or into some of the music that inspired what you do today is that where the love of music came from your fat. Yemen my dad he's an amazing singer when and hand them. He he is always like yeah listen blues not simply an island school US metal and everybody was I think it. And physical media but he got me Stratton Alec but then I really kind of intimate matters like. You know people can think it was as easy but to be really is insane so I'm definitely dead. Always pushing that he's always seem to support he. He Jeremy like telling my first at a town game and 180. Via cell can Hart heard from metal. I legislate high schooler listen. Spencer island so yes. In the blues is definitely in the meat department and excellent stuff select work we're seeing Buddy Guy next week you bought tickets we just cuts that ever performed together. It will almost a lot of argue he's grown you look and sing like. The rising senator it's obviously a Easton communal times and you mentioned the fact that the everybody. The twin brother Andy identical effort. And we're fraternal but I I think the document and Sestak your superintendent who are you Aaliyah if he's not a news. Now now yeah he's like that you gave the senior continues to you guys similar you totally different we got a better things are similar getting totally different. We're not an import its Everett high for a writer. An interview hit us clear getting it yet what you but I'll play some element on the media and actually that tonight. Parking stands at least singers and song records municipal vehicle they got to Italy tether that. I. And. Days like this game come and go. Button up this guy let it be known. Veins a change in and I mom always. And didn't mention any how. And pass it down over the holidays won't of the list. Made him lose just can't mrs. Round and around kind of dig in my wedding. Jitters analysts lives there is we're RU a. Don't let me in town. Jamie Allen. Bay is now. Don't Henning town. Keep their machine guns. You're out of do. Home. Time. Yeah. And I. Some occasional. Tariff in. Not Danny even longer Alabama's. People say I am doing now. Don't give a nine year old Mazda. Breathe and how to was a Fuller. Ron Santo around China can decent line. Brown ran around China and making my way through June zoos live is being on your way out. Don't let me down. Jay and he had a biggest now. Don't letting you down yeah. Keep him if he songs are under. Who. You. Don't let me down. Jane me out I'm Danish town. But don't letting you down. You name of dean it's up now. Yeah. Cheney. So big it's now. Many towns. Keep him fifteen. Son now. Live from the about. He mentioned that when you. Very humbling can exceed the road at a view expert you have to do the writing. Is that the core of what you do it clearly with the values. There too so weird weird you come up with here's what's your nation now. Think it's our first it's always chords and you know just the music and then. You know it's like any other songwriters like me a break appears on thinner in as users is kind of what's going on your life for the moment so my first in the Nashville. Who's to completely different town and that influenced you know and then right near record now and it's all of out. You know just Alex let eastern it's you know it's it's always going. Documenting where you are here whenever it's not like when they got I think you every summer like right now is can the new album. It's all about me anymore supposedly anatomy and cell mean everyone's lips and other ex boyfriend. We expect them about it and you spent a lot of time on the road 20 yeah what's that like dealing. It's awesome you really tired. It's I mean. It's like when your comment on the cutting yield is that he is it's like the best and need you county city meet new people I mean yeah mystery even today that being apathetic people live that way. Yes yes you know while I was doing music mostly really so happy with sir. Means telling openly the Tron Mike middle school I was noticing a well. It's great. And then good the color but and I and I got a guitar net. I was in that could then and then there's the cool factor you know with a one cool kid in high school you know advocates argue that we view in. It is our interest here but not. And I is I'll always kind of played so I was thinking missing injured as a kid stuff so. Still all that informed you are now but how I'm clusters by the how to get the comic and he think he could. Yes still play guitar and you gigs every now and again that this is your career this is your passion went tit for you had a Julia. Be in college bands like. Job. And then a member of the gig that my mom my dad always it was always support Rios always skeptical to. The my mom is always liked because my uncle is a musician for years. It's issues as concerns like God's I'd be hard life. They get to open up for you know location college. If they're like they're from Charleston so we had to do that now is make today or moments like okay now so. I get it you can this Richard Galen. And mom is on board yet I think pretty impressive and Fran Townsend and and they would airline and irrigation at a news conference here. He's with hat for an idea of it yet it didn't consult the steps following in Colombia and you open for a bunch of other people to hand like a crown in that revivalist and efficiently as well that's cool yeah. And Howell how do you interact with that moment he learned from every to open fort yet. Every opening slides though is different because sometimes there a major star Sheryl Crow and you can't get near him or it's like revivalist issue in the greener than so. You know the second thing Milligan as Sheryl Crow as she was typically I can't say Haider an opposite in Nashua bias and hey you should say that was imminent but its. More fun like oh yeah. Let me hand. 68. Questions. Ask advice for share you know and to revive a settlement for them as years ago and thereafter that he needed some major Tunisia and blue. That's what nice. Today. You know that those guys those guys an engine for years you know. In ads and then it's very fanatic for people. Blow organize it takes a long time. And refine hits in it it's like this is Stan and so are you ready for that it and damn bombing been in for reverence Camille problem ward one you know I'm open will be too long that policy hopefully. We'll we appreciate you being it was one more song and plant what I'm hopefully an old one. I mentioned hitting I did the song with Mark Bryant from in the fiscal about it faces cook commit isn't elements. And burned. And in. So many days in a news. Casino law. In this one exception. I don't know along. This distance in first. Shouldn't have those days. To unload guarantee you'll. And she's now and some have noticed. Call. No one remembers. When he even Nadler is. Submitted then you know. Again so wrong. You feel low pressure as she he follows. And M and noon hour. And yeah. The men and. Just stands there are. Things are lying and. She said she won't mean long assisted dying. In this resent an environmentalist asked shouldn't have those days. Into one low gad until. Just. Some had a very known as. Calling. No one remembers when the June matters. It's live and you know alliance. Again saw. And you feel low pressure should be involved. The noon news. And then. From there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.