Louis CK on sexual misconduct allegations: 'These stories are true'

More
He is alleged to have masturbated in front of several female associates.
2:23 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Louis CK on sexual misconduct allegations: 'These stories are true'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51072590,"title":"Louis CK on sexual misconduct allegations: 'These stories are true'","duration":"2:23","description":"He is alleged to have masturbated in front of several female associates.","url":"/Entertainment/video/louis-ck-sexual-misconduct-allegations-stories-true-51072590","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.