-
Now Playing: Little Boy Serenades His Mother, Warms Internets Heart
-
Now Playing: Nurse Serenades Young Cancer Patient Fighting for Her Life
-
Now Playing: Man serenades 98-year-old grandma with 'Unforgettable'
-
Now Playing: Kesha rocks out to her new song 'Woman' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: David Letterman returns to the small screen with Netflix show
-
Now Playing: Kesha performs her powerful new hit 'Praying' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kesha opens up about her deeply personal new album
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' runner-up Peter Kraus speaks out about rejection
-
Now Playing: A rare look at a young Princess Diana in home videos
-
Now Playing: Former DJ takes the stand in Taylor Swift groping trial
-
Now Playing: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81
-
Now Playing: Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's fiance says it's 'tough to watch your fiancee date 30 other men'
-
Now Playing: David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series
-
Now Playing: Jury selected in Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Child abused by foster mother
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Son comes out to Mormon family
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Season 13 finale
-
Now Playing: David Tennant, Danny Pudi and Ben Schwartz hug it out before Disney's 'DuckTales' reboot debut
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, fiance Bryan Abasolo play the newlywed game