Now Playing: Little Boy Serenades His Mother, Warms Internets Heart

Now Playing: Nurse Serenades Young Cancer Patient Fighting for Her Life

Now Playing: Man serenades 98-year-old grandma with 'Unforgettable'

Now Playing: Kesha rocks out to her new song 'Woman' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: David Letterman returns to the small screen with Netflix show

Now Playing: Kesha performs her powerful new hit 'Praying' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Kesha opens up about her deeply personal new album

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' runner-up Peter Kraus speaks out about rejection

Now Playing: A rare look at a young Princess Diana in home videos

Now Playing: Former DJ takes the stand in Taylor Swift groping trial

Now Playing: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81

Now Playing: Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's fiance says it's 'tough to watch your fiancee date 30 other men'

Now Playing: David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series

Now Playing: Jury selected in Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Child abused by foster mother

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Son comes out to Mormon family

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Season 13 finale

Now Playing: David Tennant, Danny Pudi and Ben Schwartz hug it out before Disney's 'DuckTales' reboot debut