-
Now Playing: No, really, Fred Armisen's 'Popcorn' song is adorable
-
Now Playing: Bellamy Young of 'Scandal' sings 'Our Time'
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore on almost giving up acting, finally getting back to music
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore sings the song that inspired her to get into music
-
Now Playing: Toddler throws royal tantrum before Queen Elizabeth II
-
Now Playing: Eldric Bashful performs duet with opera star Pretty Yende live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Emma Watson dishes on 'Beauty and the Beast' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' surprises opera fan Eldric Bashful with an ambush audition
-
Now Playing: Mark Ruffalo dishes on his Broadway play 'The Price'
-
Now Playing: 'The Godfather' cast to reunite at Tribeca Film Festival
-
Now Playing: Reality-TV star Todd Chrisley's estranged son speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'Scandal' star on challenging Shonda Rhimes: 'I lost'
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly call off divorce
-
Now Playing: Tony Robbins gives a motivational speech live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Lily Collins pens emotional letter about her estrangement from father Phil Collins
-
Now Playing: Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle set to debut Neil Armstrong biopic in 2018
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin says his days of playing Donald Trump are numbered
-
Now Playing: UConn basketball star Katie Lou Samuelson sets record
-
Now Playing: Singer and songwriter Judith Owen on how the melody drives her music