Transcript for March 8, 1994: Cuba Gooding Jr. said he always wanted to be in show business

Your brother Omar is almost also in show business when. Little sound bite that we hear from your dad talking about his kids let's take about. The son Cuba Gooding junior had a big movies off from was a lover of good news is hot. Flood might tilted you know. It hit a bit like in the kit. All the time the jaws they want to be a job yes. Well you know as a kid. I was exposed in the intended business in and this. I guess what I call is an ignorant because you think 'cause your father did it you did. And it was that blessing of ignorance they've gotten here because I thought. No one olive negativity in people Saadat you'll make it isn't that we think of course the woman fathers maintained so. You know. That was it yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.