March 2, 1999: Roberto Benigni talks about the inspiration behind 'Life Is Beautiful'

Benigni reveals his father spent time in a labor camp during WWII and used humor when recounting his story to his children so as not to traumatize them.
2:39 | 10/27/17

Comments
Transcript for March 2, 1999: Roberto Benigni talks about the inspiration behind 'Life Is Beautiful'

