Matt Damon says Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is 'talentless' but thinks he's 'in for it' tonight

On the Oscar red carpet Matt Damon told 'GMA' host Michael Strahan that his nemesis for years -- Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel --  is 'talentless.'
0:27 | 02/26/17

Transcript for Matt Damon says Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is 'talentless' but thinks he's 'in for it' tonight
Another guy. I have nemesis who hosted a show Jimmy Kimmel. He's gonna try to keep yup the state anyway he can't you have any way to get around at any plan you can you can let he's not want to. Right now I don't know and he's got you know he's talent lists himself but unfortunately he's got incredible group of writers who work for him. So I'm afraid of I'm I think I'm in for it tonight is going to be a little. But think we're all interested want to get witnessing a bit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

