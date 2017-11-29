Transcript for Matt Lauer fired from NBC over sexual misconduct allegations

there, I thought we were on a streak where we were not going the hear about any more famous men behaving badly. At least far day or so. But then this happened this morning. Just moments ago NBC news chairman Andy lack sent the following note to our organization. Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the work place by Matt Lauer. It represented a year I have lags of our company's standards. As a result, we have decided to terminate his employment. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is any dear, dear friend and my partner. I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story. And the statement also said that this may not be an isolated incident. So -- I mean, this -- What sit about morning television? A lot of men on it. I mean this was hard for me to hear because I grew up at the "Today" show and I worked with Matt for years. I felt many sentiments. First and foremost, no one gets a pass. In behavior is never okay. I personally had such great experiences with Matt. He was sun that cheer-leaded for me. Supported me. As I know, as Savannah said, he was beloved there. I commend the person with the bravery who comes out to speak about any of this type of behavior. It's just I -- I feel for my friends over there today. I know it's a dark day at the "Today" show. It's just hard. It's hard. It's hard. They're going to lose ratings, also. The same with Charlie rose's show. He raised the ratings. Sfling now it's more personal. So many of the staff have grown up the there and staid for years and years and years. So today, I'm sure the job part will hit them. Right now, it's personal. Don't you think the executives have some clue. You know, you can say it's Matt Lauer. It's Charlie rose. You know, people who -- we all know what goes on in the places that we work. I was going to say, Fox News was my family. I'm not -- all we have is Brian. The only man we have. Don't forget about Jason and Christian and frank. No, but Brian is scared of us. Yeah. Oh, my gosh. Sorry, baby. I was going to say, Fox News was my family. And when it imploded from tin side out. Roger Ailes, the head, being one of the the biggest abusers, it's a difficult thing to be a part of, especially when you feel like, oh, god, what did I know? I didn't know anything. You're around people that have been put through so much. I never worked at NBC. The way Matt Lauer treated Ann curry, that's when I was done with him. I'm the biggest fan of Ann curry period. Refresh my memory. When she was let go, or whatever it wassen contentious. I love Ann curry. I thought it was so disrespectful. I don't know. I never worked there. I just felt like would you treat man that way on the way out? She was crying. It was so uncomfortable. I would love to see her come back. You know, karma is a bitch. Those are dark days for the show, as well. So many people cared about both of them. As you watched things play out. That wasn't a good time. I don't think for people behind the scenes, it wasn't as clear cut. It hurt on both sides. I never work there had. From the outside. I understand. And, of course, you know,

