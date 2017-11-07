Transcript for Maysoon Zayid: I want to mainstream disability

Hey everybody welcome to uncomfortable I am common in the and you know and they show each week we try to talk about things. That we think are dividing America right now. And we have a special guest every week just go one on line and try to tackle not only what people believed to be true. But why they believe what they do so with me today I'm very excited to say. Is actress comedienne and advocates. New Jersey girl the list goes on the missing diet thank you so much for being here trash cans excited that Miguel that is characters straight weekend that they are saving me. I was so afraid you'd say activists and some of them advocates well okay cool. You think is a big difference between the two activists zones our. Let's talk about why you're here you're why not here in the room we're here on planet and you wouldn't think pilot to do is to ask people. Just about their own life story I think what people choose to share about how they do and who they are it's really super interest in him after a new bit. Tell me about eager to mimic him. Superhero origin story that go my cards necessary. On and ordinary in the great state of sneakers. And my parents are Palestinian. And that and here and the youngest partner. And Doctor Who delivered me which drunk. So on and it was born and loss oxygen and as a result of this eco terrible Paul's that the neurological disorder. Like manifests itself differently and every purse and in my case I shake all the time. And I can run convenience can walk but I can't stand up. So I'm sit down stand up come at you actually do you joked about this thing the doctor was drunk to maybe it was it actually true it is true. And that we won a lawsuit. I feel very did this. You were raised in the agers or anything in all of my Summers in the last. Tell me about. So when my friends and down the Jersey Shore parents Woodson house because they're afraid that. We forgot our rates we grow we Britney Spears so. It was really helpful for me believe it not be kinds. I got to live in to give. The Latin America and then that experience life under occupation in the West Bank. We come from a village next Ramallah club. And what was also really amazing is I believe. The TV. It was now in and I'm not battled they were back on the hit and so my infused with the current cross stitching ops. And I would sit with them instead of like going in the blazing heat I would sit at them and they beat gossiping neighbors and wedding. I became a star of those gossip sessions has no one was as quick or cruel. So you know we'd be talking about it landing ideally she looked like stick. This she's the first person I've ever seen and it doesn't. 56 years old. Gossiping tracking to. And I think that's where it costs for. The youngest of four girls and young a partner pretty impressive dynamic there. So I believe the fact I didn't have Brothers. Any influence how. There and mean prices is really being as we're raised does and we are told me is that man the standard. Culturally. Boys were obviously. So my parents are interested in getting married off into a sitting college degrees. And might now and until victory yes and my golf game is over achievers. My sisters and impassive. If this was a line officer Aaron farm assistance is there my nephew. As a Harvard Law School graduate who. Is in tag. Like. Suggests. And became a comedian. A whole family was really queried and they were like we need you to become lawyer. We have figured how hot line is what you can do it you're just. Because I couldn't heart surge. That would just be totally unwise with my coordination so. I should have become a liar and when I did when I went Arizona State University. And I majored in theater because technically you can become a lawyer with the theater is the argument you make your parents now lie and he. And they didn't know I was a fine arts manager until they came to the graduation really and they were like how and why does. The pretty long graduation in the theater building and I was like. Here is a thing. Hi got a BA in theater but I can still become all her. And then I looked down and my coming. They're actually took off. And because I became successful the comedian they were very ready to accept it. Because they were proud of the fact I was talking about stuff so close to them. Whether it was being Palestinian others having this ability are being so you know a proud woman. They loved the work that I was doing. How did they as your parents when your growing up where anything Gator sisters have disabilities. Now know them how did they talk TU about CP and about your place in the world would you learn from them. It's very interesting I was always aware of the fact I was disabled by I was never treated differently than my sisters where. So what my parents did first and foremost. Was they made sure to treat me equally if this is really important for parents out there with kids with disabilities. You don't want to treat them differently and you also don't whine neglect their siblings. Because you're so focused on them through the second thing is on my parents weren't trying to cure me. It's very dangerous on parents won't accept the fact that they can't have a disability. Salon says turning to cure me they tried to make me the best mean can be. And in my case my parents were told that I would never walk. Now this is so important. There was absolutely no shame and not walking. Are using any mobility device he needs he got the time I was growing up eighty aid the Americans with disabilities act. Hadn't even been signed and so it was really important for them for me to be functional on the world by lived it. And my father whining and song recommendations and he decided to teach me how to law. And Hannah Montana and his monster was you can do AP SU Ken Ken. And it's my Mon Tra to this day in life. I try. And if I can their first try that's fine. There are some things that we can't do the idea that the only disability is of bad attitude. It's simply not true no matter how good someone that I today as stairs won't turn into our ramp. But what I was taught was try you don't know what you can do until you try. You dedicated to your attorney fourteen. Ted talk which are running at two in a minute to because that is how millions of people. Came to know you and your story and you're working your voice but you dedicated back to your dad but he that. He did in my mother to the state is still really and so can we dedicate this to my mother vehemently Ingrid hey yeah. Dedicated there's now. I'm last night and tiny twelfth. And it was amongst. Devastating thing that could have are hot and in my life and I didn't know how it was and me comedian. With joy he was joy he was my hero he was my advocate and he was funny and fun. And when it came time for means at the ten top it was literally only a year after he had passed away. And I felt like the only thing that again meet that talk was to to them for him. To take everything he taught me in my entire life and put into those fifteen. I gained. I made one big. The verbal flogged. During that time like that still haunts me. And I felt like and we now and asked what was it that listen to its age. In that Ted talk I think. Disability is as visual as race. It was supposed to say was visible disability that is is one thing that has raised. And it was such a slight. To people invisible disabilities. I erased half my community by forgetting one word. On the screen and stage. I can do all over again. I would add that word to. Please stay in my community now you have become one of the last noticed most recognized. Voices for people with disabilities in America it just the span of a few short years. But two mentioned earlier you studied theater he wanted to be a performer you still are performing actress performed did comedy. Did you want to be an. So. When I was growing up I had injuring. And like most Muslim girls my dream has to be on the daytime suburb redundant costs. I'm hid this day I. Times Robert general hospital. But when I tried to audition for TV shows I was basically shunned. The reality is disability. Is the most underrepresented. Minority. In media we are 20% of the population. And only 2% and that speaking girls CO NTV. And 95%. Of those rules. Are played by non disabled actors so I had a really upheld. And I wasn't getting cast in anything and I spoke to my acting coat. Tanya banners. And she said look for people who look like you and so I did and I saw Richard Pryor. That's on an island ice on Margaret chow and I say you know why I need you stand up comic. I get really famous and then general hospital to give me a does it all kids ignored and I did exactly how I got into. A year after rice are doing stand up comedy 9/11 happened. And I had met my comedy partner in crime Dino beat I'll. The year before nine a Latin. And so after 9/11 dean reached out to me. And he said what do you think about doing a show with Arab comedians whose cars are getting such a bad rap in media. Let's battle those negative images with comedy and let's also get casting directors to cast Arab people generals other than taxi drivers. And terrace because. Parents believe it or not you like the grandfathers of comedy in America. Danny Thomas Jamie Farr Vic team back active and then some and we have been reduced. The Israelis typical growth and so we started the New York our Mac can comedy fassel which is now in its fourteenth the year. Comment negatively so I need mine mean. As the Arab Dele not as a disability advocate then I didn't B common advocate. Until I became like the unwilling Muslim messiah. Because look at. I went on countdown with Keith Olbermann never to talk about Saudi Arabia you know as a comedian who and when I got home and I. I Google myself like any ego maniacal actress well incher that's what we did it and I was being attacked by so many people fall and what it last lives. It is very rare to see a person with a disability on television talking about anything other than being disabled whose. So America is playing in game of guess what's wrong with. People like she had a stroke it's Botox gone bad she looks like she had dental work. And they were trying to guess what was wrong with me which by the way don't think its ability it is wrong it's a natural part of life and and Ewing can join our club at any time everyone's welcome. Are you better read those costs just because you went there to talk about something that was important to you an important at that time in your life. And to come home in a read those comments so I never been ashamed of my disability he. And that's not common for people with disabilities a lot of people try to pass and you know pretend like they don't haven't this night. Other people find themselves undesirable. Because they're disabled. I mean I joke and I call myself the Los Kardashian. Up until that moment I was like. I'm sexy single parent and I'm gray and everybody thinks I'm the Arab. Want to go on television again coming joke people are disgusted by me nobody is listening to me and I was really. Broken hand that moment. And like a week later countdown with Keith ring called me to have me on again. And I have to make a decision. And my decision was to go back through and really nice see flights. And being a stand up comic the only person with the Mike and not be made fun of. Or do I go out by a loud and proud and the other disabled people now we are not protest. We do deserve plot or and we can do this work justices loans are non disabled counterparts and I decided I had to do it. Because again my dad and you can do it yes he Cain can't. And so I didn't and then went. When you talk about it now year. I mean. It's in your comedy it's in your work. But you have control right it's your microphone it's he wants stage and I'm curious about what happens when we don't see you when your not. On stage performing. And he's just living your life which is you know ninety fact I know you work a lot to but. There are a lot. And it. Honestly I 12%. Sell I sleep hours and I do you realize you weren't 33 in the 630. Regardless of at times and witty and 30 in the morning. Well I travel a lot from a job so I have to fly sitting in the great I do stand up and I do public speaking yes I do a lot of public speaking and I also spend tons of time. In Palestine a nice house panel the time to the second season in my web series advice you don't want me here on film manner he island but let's be honest when I'm most. Is tweeting and watching online partner at Watson immense amount of line or that that is where. The oh. The tweeting actually counts it's because eating is now on the new open Mike. That's where you try your jokes at the each year he now different Imus and I came up with my 99 names for trump on Twitter. We couldn't. Yeah. Come on I'm most fun. And in Islam there is 99 games and so I decided to have 99 names of the doubt AKA dog track. It I'm not political. Or. That 12% of time or whatever they Ike and treat the nominees they you know you're going on auditions and you're not getting the rules. What do people bloody thousands you did yes that prior to that what do people see the what is the message. And anything it was amazing I actually yeah I would walk into auditions some people wouldn't let me audition there and just when common. Other people I would walk in the room and they don't say no thank you. Literally just won't end here without even saying my name they just say no thank you and several calls he's really interesting because. If you don't know I have a physical disability I kind Miller drunk. And I didn't have the confidence our land my career to walk and then be like how many scenes I don't worry about the shaking. Because you don't wanna start off an audition with something that people consider negative news I just never dressed. And the reason I say that stopped auditioning is because now. People know exactly who I am who's not everybody not the whole world but the people are calling me in to audition. No way yes so they already know that I have a disability. And that's why they are calling me though what it. You're able to do look when you walk into either him or when you take the Mike on stage as you kind of take the air out of the room right away by just acknowledging what people are going to notice I well. My Stan yeah so when I was doing commentary on the news refuse to acknowledge my disability unless it was the topic of conversation. So has gotten my hands on suggests to me one time. Hop in your credits writer. Comedian sir Paul's. And Catholics and my image that idea and lower threat it's. An advocate not a job. Stand up comedies told. And you do standup comedy you need the audience on your side and you need him to become the so when I first started doing and the common again on season I would say. I'm Palestinian Muslim versions are partly from New Jersey if you don't feel better about yourself maybe of slippage. And the idea wise I've wanted them to know why had a disability. And they wind and now that I wasn't. But if I didn't tell the people watch me I disability they think is nervous or drawn. And neither of those things are comforting for an audience and they don't get them on your side. So I do jokes about its ability. Because apartment. And talk about personal thing on state so cute joke. And people. It. Disability and unlike every body jokes about disability the differences I happen. The to that point now when the of the things he said that struck me. In a recent interview was how when you're going of social media wasn't and it maintenance and I was going. Now. If you are a kid most likely. Somewhere and it's a game or Twitter FaceBook or whenever. It's really easy to get made fun of by anonymous strangers give my people you know. We is the comfortable distance. You know keyboard between you and it's also reminds us again. So I happen either lucky I grow up and then there's small town about the same sentiments friend since I was five years. I was never believed and I was never made fun until. Social media. That's when it started as a Nadal has and later as a men's all again as a comedian who had spent a decade on stage dealing with hecklers still and I. You know patrolled online yeah it's fun for me it's my lack Kamal you know. I have a strategy for site I try to educate. First educate the someone on the high. You now I love dear Ted talk but you're gonna help if you don't accept Jesus and cannot Thomas and you know I do except Jesus. He's a profit in my religion can you accept that he looked like me. And not liking it. And that's me educating men who if they refuse to learn nun and mock them. Because and comedian and I like getting in that sucker punched and block them. That's the order things in new idea and a chance to be educated you know and a lot of people say that it doesn't work on social media. I have seen it work you have I've seen it parents of kids with disabilities I've seen it. Work with people who hate Muslims are feared when people respond positively to you or acknowledge your points equity me when you say or so. For this as a tool that a lot of people wanna US so when I educating. And I tell them something they didn't now. Some people actually come back and say. I didn't know them and then ask me in other question not linked them to an article I'll explain something to them and I'll kind of defy the stereotype. That they happen yeah. And I'm amazed by the number of people who have been misinformed. Who actually appreciate. Learning the trip theater full. That we mentioned when you walk on stage and engineers with your comedy. And turn them on it I'd eat and them constant. Is that a lot of other people may be most other people who aren't performers. With CP kit do the same thing. Right like if they're just walking into a store or wherever it is that there walking you know people are gonna assume things about them under things about them. And you know most most people out there don't know what that's like. Which I'm asking but the other part of your life that 12% of your life when you're not on stage in your is out they're being in every day citizen. When it like what you think people don't understand and about it. About TP about living with a visible disability. I think in the main things that people don't understand is that people with disabilities aren't all happy snowflake in to Levy's they'll grow up. We think of people of disabilities as infantile. So when I you know the fact that we. That I need. NASA less guys when I was doing stand up comedy. I got engaged on who's doing stand up com am married now for seven years and hopefully I won't make it past ten. But for announce them. But when I sent died aged. Normally when you say I mean decades people's making calculations and ice and I was engage people is gonna really. And then the next question out of their mouth is is he disabled sale. Yeah really yeah. And that that's a few people here and there are a lot of evil and then I got married. And a year after I got married people with we say to me sorry still married. So like the idea. I was married an adult and that was a real relationship it was something that they can comprehend. Quick thinking that YE. This is crazy they were having this conversation that is because why what is missing in our society Meehan the last time you saw our romantic disabled plead. Are sexy image of disability in the magazine. Or disability talked about in any mainstream I that wasn't pitying. You know I talk about we're only allowed to have three story lines either heal me he can't love me because I'm disabled or Kilmeny. There is a series of movies that come out are all about how how much better the lives of people around the disabled person are. Once they kill themselves. Media for you Million Dollar Baby and so on and so it's it's a recurring theme. And by the way like. Peak disabilities. Payson an enormous. Enormous amount of violence. There's a day of mourning for people with disabilities that being killed by their caretakers this is a reality and our lives when we talked about bullying hand. It used to be that you would be bullied at school you'd come home in Utah mom I don't wanna days schools mar. Now they come home in the relentlessly bullied online. I mean tax in addition to being bully. At school. One of the things that we see marry off and is you know police. Shootings didn't win the thing that's missing is the fact that 50%. Of all people killed by the police. Are disabled. 15% 15% this is an actual. Report in researcher tell Sunday at the linked to 50%. Are disabled because. People are not trained to deal with disabilities so one of the best quotes I've ever heard and it and it's not mine I don't know who said it was on Twitter. They sent. When. And officers yelling. An autistic person and flashing lights at them and asking them to comply. What they're asked actually asking is for them not to be autistic. After death person has told about their hands up and they came here. That's a problem if I look like I'm drunk on driving that's a problem. And there's a lot of violence that people with disabilities faced women with disabilities or three times more likely to be physically. Sexually assaulted then our non disabled kind of hard. It to your earlier point you think fatter and more frequent mainstream news representation. In movies TV shows are ET think that that would help. I think it would how I I think that would help. On many different. I don't know how much it would help to curb violence by do you think it would help the quality of life that we for example like. There's nobody on sesame story numb up and a wheelchair. Degree of terrorism up and we Chan from very young age children are taught to accept disability instead of fearing. Because we don't of these mainstream and it is always say business showed Dora the explore them now as a character counts wiper and swipe assumes things. That's off his arm. House might there be an amputee. And expose people. If kids to have fear and they treat you as an equal you won't legally. And parents don't hear. And may have a child right now I talked a lot parents who say I mourn and normal media didn't. Instead of celebrating the disabled but they do you people bring those concerns. Is one. I'm saved I'm funny. Think I don't know they have now countries I've. I feel like if parents. A lot of times the first disabled person's name means is there time war and they don't cope with. I think if we had more positive images as opposed to a year charity cases where drain on the system they have no hope. I think that that would give parents more hope. And maybe you'd be less likely to reject the disabled let me be martz thing it's a pipe dream may be Oracle plans. And now you talk about it to. Him and I went. And are you take up. Nothing has been social media. It's. I mean it's no secret right there's Islamabad has been on the rise the term over the past decade or so in the states who which led to the fair question it'd harder. If they're like it's a tougher about. Averaging at yeah I always ask me like which minority status that the worse we shouldn't have I don't think you couldn't that there is having a woman really enhance. And it's. And as a Muslim like eight people. Really think all Muslim women cover their hair. And we go and actually the majority of Muslim women do not she is there. But the only images we ever see of women in Islam and Imus trusting covered so I you know pitch mice. To get on TV talk about Islam announcing well but she's not practicing. Why do we allow government. And now my practice every damn day and then like it does look. But what I think is is. But if you think that's something in the larger conversation that's something that's within the community and that's not all and none out people who aren't I don't know via I have never had a single person. I have never do this is this is true and I know again I'm an anomaly who's number one. I've never been done by anyone who identify those most Lamar. And I have done stand up comedy uncovered. In Arabic uncensored in the Middle East. And I never had who's to I have never had genuine question my feet. As of my faith don't fight me on my opinions about it when I say. You know the car doesn't actually say that women have to cover their hair who had just those cover and to me that music acts and amendments are covered. Bill fight me on not yet but they will not fight me on my feeling here it's people who are trying to amplify Muslim voices who silence mind. Because I don't look what we think Islam should. You and your families Palestinian origin it's. And you go back quite a bit ill right tell me about turning authority to act. I'm so. Another decade ago I started doing. Work in Palestine to work with kids. Who had physical disabilities to try and mainstream them and that the public school system when I started public school. In New Jersey originally they whine to send me test school for children went down Centre and my parents bought the system they won and they had me mainstream. I do not believe that if I had been sent that special school I would stale. Be doing the work I'm doing. So I want and to take that to the Middle East. And help children with physical disabilities get mainstream so I started working with you know technology. And interpreted his in speech therapists and try. And mean strain and unfortunately. It it's gotten extremely overwhelming because the numbers are so being. Now it needs and he's in the house who need yeah. It's much bigger than me yeah and so I took a two year hiatus from doing the disability worked so that I can become a huge television rock star and have the money. On the kind of work until I get it working towards that. Did attempt which was translated into 41 languages but I'm still doing disability advocate three because a lot of people. And you know places like Malaysia and Venezuela are Arkansas. Didn't. Ever see a functional disabled person some parents reach out to me and ask for advice I have pupil of disabilities. Reach out to me and ask for me. For advice and I still go back and forth. All the time in to my little village I have a home Mac marriage you know I'm by continental and bi coastal. And now in doing a lot film. Yeah and I just on the web series there because whenever you see images of Palestinians. There like throwing rocks are like burned and rubble. So I want to show the life I know. What do you sound I shot an ice cream parlor shot and a pizza place and in an amphitheater. And at a checkpoint. And under an olive tree and that's like visit palace can showed the world I've lived in by it was an about being Palestine. It's called advice you know going here and I just give people advice them on here. On random topics. So when I was talking about had nothing to do at the checkpoint behind me the you're sitting there at the checkpoint giving people advice and I want to tell people that we're human. I mean it's so interesting because I've worked in media for such a long time. So I'd like I want my character in the Palestinian. Immediately and now you can. And I would ask what other nationality. As that controversial today. You can't name a single. No one says we don't have a time niece Carriker on television because of one China or is he now. But being Palestinian and is considered controversial. Just by being housed in some going to show we're human. Where diverse religions those Christians and Muslims and buddhists and Mormon and sent. I'm going to show we eat pizza and we also you know sacrifice slams every month and every now and and. The DA DN at mainstream representation and particularly entertainment can go a long way. Towards changing the conversation and perceptions and all the things we've seen that before right in the state so. What are you what are you working to do with the goal I know you've you've pitch yourself a not yourself but you wanna see like a month from bachelorette. I do that would be enough to see I would love to see example that and yen from would be great beyond. Where it. What my Chinese and what's the goal at next sort of like this is the thing that I wanna do my age of congress and give mere image and mission is to win. Now on the U. My mission. It's personal I want to means and disability. I really do. I'm anti act like I want there to be more disabled cohosts on daytime television. The view has been on television for tiny. They've never had a visibly disabled co host. They've represented all walks of life but were not there and that goes for everything so like why can't we have a gladiator on scandal. Who happens merely a Terry's. Or a death. Hopes are we're just not mainstream I want people to cast people with disabilities and rolls are to say. We can be the wacky best friend the teacher. And not just be the guests are for that very special episode. As far as the song goes it's a much with them. I cannot believe. And when he seventeen. I'm live in a place where Muslim bigotry is so mainstream. We're heating Muslims is completely acceptable when Ben Carson sudden and Muslims and become president. I thought that the media would be like this man should be disqualified. This is clear bigotry and stabbed her response let's should. They debate hate. When it comes to Islam hate as debated it's no I want. To fight for our right to a true equality in this country I don't care if you hate Islam. I'm not I don't care if you think it's common mission you think that were terrible people and calls I don't care. As long as I had equal rights in this country and I can feel safe. Being loud and proud about my religion I'm finally he made in I'm not fine with what's happening now witches. I feel. Talking about Islam like it's not religion. I don't feel safe. I see Mohammad Ali's son. Getting flagged him an airport and I know that that's naming me and that I travel so much and I don't want those. To be the reality and I don't know how to battle other than by being me. Other manned by being someone who symbolizes the truth which is the opposite of that myth. That they Petraeus. As women. Then. I know it's too big but this is my greatest mention I want to curb. Or stop. The violence against women. I don't think it's okay that we send our kids to college with the fear. They have a one and where chance of being sexually assaulted before they graduate when I'm on state and we say. I shouldn't feel safer walking hours on Niger on American universe. Campus and the reality is I didn't know. So just minor things just a few things here I also want to invent something that translates what counts I think. Why is it really don't have your cat I knew you're gonna work I was I Zion for what you can't Davis and Mike Catherine is beyoncé wise and it came via my cats beyoncé is because I can't have children. Because if I get pregnant and drug gang and when I tried to adopt. People with disabilities are shunned by that adoption process. We're disqualified. And many even. We tried to adopt for six years and 990 about. Because you get an age where you no longer on the deal with children and I'm an aids. His. I'm giving upper yes. My husband I don't like the word husband. So I can't check Fiji because he's a refugee in shafts and musician Fiji. A shout out of falafel food term. I. He walked in on my birthday carrying cash. And he handed her to me and he said some sizzle of the new campus isn't a bus to this gas is beyond that it's only an unwind to name her Dolly. After the great Dolly Parton cocaine which refugee couldn't say. So he said if you wind name after a singer mine named beyoncé. And when he said that might can totally area and I was like be hunting. Beyoncé and the reality is I swear to god if I am I don't know her I would name her beyond claims so I'm so happy that my cat's name beyoncé. She travels all of the world with me she sits on her by incentive on her fee. She's very very humid and she is and should say she's social media famous because they feel like you feeds have more are images of her as stories about her than a lot of them. Discover things and game on Islam explaining her I saw grumpy cat that's clear grumpy cat may mad cash and have my way to fame as on the back of my cat lets you. Angle. You're aware that we are an area that Alia it's on my website is may soon dot com and that's the easiest place to find me. Mason just like the month of may is coming scene Mason com. Unfortunately. I Mason's and on Twitter. If you really want to know what happens in those twelve hours. The yoga and the TV shows and millions of other things the page you're on a daily says various John. Follow me on Twitter and it's in again unfortunately. Because. Some somewhere in the world in 2007. Nine averaging a Twitter resentment and somebody took at may soon. And they never tweeted again. At Mason's actually hit in the meanwhile she has one tree I'm saying she's this sheep. It has won three units like let's try this Twitter thing. And then it never tweeted again have you I think yes I truly care about like. At least once a week. Yeah like crazy and I will pay you give me anything like this could be your next call in Philly this is achievable and I listened and units changing economy needs that congress again lieutenant mark. When did you get yours wasn't nice mr. its ninth. It was we're and attend a few good amazing dot com via you can easily click on my Twitter and my FaceBook and anyway. This is a moment ago that he's in what you're seeing here I know and now has a yourself you can bring them back answer and McMahon whenever you line. Thank you for listening to uncomfortable. If you like what we're doing take a minute leave us the rating and a quick review it helps others define these conversations. And we really just want to hear what you think. Plus sweet made it easy just click on the link in the description of this episode. If you have an idea for a show topic pouring gas lean and their use or tweet Apple's patent about the stunt that's. And aid WA. TI FDA Ann Liguori use the hash tag uncomfortable talk uncomfortable with the production of ABC news. New episodes post every 2 weeks on Tuesday morning and I'm on in the five thanks for listening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.