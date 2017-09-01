Transcript for Meryl Streep Focuses on Politics, Diversity, Empathy in Golden Globes Speech

Democrats and Republicans are battling over ethics reviews for Donald Trump's cabinet picks as confirmation hearings get under way this week it'll be a busy week the president elect has found himself the world though. And yet another war of words. This time he's going head to head with actress Meryl Streep after. She slammed him last night during the Golden Globes ABC's Karen Travers has more from Washington for us Karen war of words how would in. Politics. Good morning again it's in RS. This week was with me all about Donald Trump's cabinet but now Hollywood. Has stolen the spotlight narrow street was certainly not the only actor to criticize Donald Trott at last night's Golden Globes but it is her speech that is getting all of the attention this morning. And no surprise Donald Trump quick with a response. Christine taking Washington by storm this week eight confirmation hearings for his potential Pam and it. But at the Golden Globes in Hollywood no love for the president elect Meryl Streep and her acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award made ST trump as a bully. Without ever seeing his name disrespect. Invites disrespect violence inside. Violence. When they powerful use their position to bully others we'll lose the street calling out trump for this moment where he listens to mock it Siegel reporter on the campaign trailing Tony fifteen. Hall or a in an interview with the New York Times trump said he had not seen the awards show but was not surprised at faced criticism from what he called quote. Liberal movie people and Hillary lover. Trump and his team also taking heat from Democrats in Washington who are raising concerns that several of his cabinet nominees. Have not completed the standard ethics review process. There are two confirmation hearings on Tuesday. On Wednesday five more. A top government ethics official is warning lawmakers the paint said the hearings is putting undue pressure on investigators. Eight years ago Republican leader Mitch McConnell insisted. All Obama cabinet picks have their background checks and financial disclosures in before their hearings. Council. All of these little procedural compliance. A related to their frustration. It having not only lost the White House but having lost the senate understand that but we need to children grow up here and get past that. The drug transition team accuse Democrats of politicizing. The confirmation process and called it a dis service to the country and us Mara. Carter can tremors in Washington for us thank you can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.