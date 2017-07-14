Transcript for Mischa Barton, lawyer Lisa Bloom discuss revenge porn case

This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments. Without my consent with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse. That someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. That was actress mischa Barton going public for the first time about her battle to make sure she doesn't become a victim of revenge porn which Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian made a hot topic again this week. Today mischa's telling us how she's fighting back with help from the same attorney representing Blac Chyna. Please welcome mischa Barton and Lisa bloom. Mischa, for those of -- our viewers who don't know about your case, can you tell us what happened? I started dating a guy fall of last year. A bit of a whirlwind relationship. I was in love with him, I trusted him. I thought that he cared about me then later realized he had alterer motives and other intentions and had been surreptitiously filming me the entire time. So he was filming you while you were intimate? While we were intimate all the time. He had multiple cameras. Wow. Lisa, revenge porn has been getting a lot of press lately. Can you explain exactly what that legal term means? Well, it's a very modern form of misogyny and taking away control of our own bodies and images of our own bodies which is the women's movement. We get to decide what we're going to do with our bodies and who we're going to be intimate with and which images are going to be made public. It's always going to be mischa's and every woman's choice. Okay. I know nothing about porn tapes. Don't ask me anything. I would just get in trouble. Yeah. You know. Well, it's a tough deal. It's a tough deal. Did you know -- We have had to deal with this obviously in our family. I don't know the Blac chyna/rob thing. Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I never met Blac Chyna. I never met the kid. Rob I haven't had a serious conversation with in years. So I've been out of that scene so I can't comment on what's going on there. Were you surprised that rob Kardashian would do something like that? Yes. You got to -- you know, guys -- I know. I used to be over on that team. Could be really stupid. Okay. And do stupid things. You really have to -- I've tried to warn my kids, all of them, I got a lot of kids, you got to pick your friends. It's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived like in your case. So true. And it's not your fault but you got to pick your friends wisely. You had no idea you were being filled. No. When you found out the videos were existed and might go public what was the first thing that went through your mind? I was shocked. I couldn't belief it. I didn't think anybody would do this to somebody. Why would you want to do something like that? I'm shocked that people aren't aware of illegal it is and that you can never serp tissuely film someone and when I found out that he was bragging about it, I was devastated to learn that it was most likely true. You also said you thought this might be premeditated. Yes. Why do you think? What would be the motivation? I don't know. But I'm guessing now in hindsight that it was probably for personal motivation and for financial gain. Okay. Well, I do need to read something. The lawyer for her ex gave us this statement saying his client has fully cooperated with the police in references to the criminal allegations made by Ms. Barton and we believe he will be cleared of my criminal wring doing after the police conclude their investigation and look forward to discuss this case further at that time and the other man's attorney said because there were two incidents here, there is absolutely no evidence my client ever tried to sell or distribute any pornographic materials regarding miss Bart on the. He was the person who brought the existence to her attention in hopes of preventing them from being distributed. Lisa, I want to ask, because you are representing Blac Chyna, there's a bit of a distinction between that case and mischa's case, unlike mischa Blac Chyna willingly participated. Does that change anything or make a difference in how they play out? They are different. I want to point out we have one victory in both cases. Misc mischa's case, she had no idea she was being recorded. In Blac Chyna's case she says rob asked her for photos as many boy friends do. She gave him photos months ago and never imagined he would put them up publicly and also medical photos of her in the hospital. I want women to know regardless of whether it was done secretly or you even sent the photos yourself privately we still have the right to say no and you can go into court and get restra restraining orders which is what I did for mischa and we were in court and got that legal protection for her and got the same protection for Chyna and anybody can do that. This can happen to a man, too. 90% of the victims are women. I wanted to clarify because I'm sure people have been victimized. Sure. Lisa, really the legal term is nonconsensual pornography. Anyone is just a point and click away from this happening on social media or the internet. What can women learn from this? Oftentimes people say then just don't send the pictures. Right. 61% of young adults have sent pictures so we have to be realistic. People who trusted somebody and did send pictures. You don't actually need a lawyer in most states. You can go into court and ask for a domestic violence restraining order. Usually no fee attached. Offsimply go into court. Fill out the forms an talk to a judge and say this is what happened and bring in your evidence. If there's social media posts bring them out and you can get relief and stand up for your rights as women. Mischa, having gone through this -- Having gone through this ordeal, what advice do you have for other women in terms of how they can better protect their privacy? I second everything Lisa says. I was lucky enough to have Lisa. You don't always have that. It's important that, you know, as women we stand together or anyone like you said that you have some people who will support you and understand the law and understand that you can't be doing this and that we should -- your body is sacred and that, you know, you should support people. Yeah. I want to say you see mischa. So beautiful and poised but she was scared at the beginning. That's true. Terrifi terrified. Hard to do. She did it and won. It's an important victory not only for herself but for women. Yeah. Thank you. Mischa, what scared you about it? This notion of filing a domestic violence restraining order, I don't think most people think someone posting pictures of you is domestic violence. What scared you? Well, a lot of things. Just coming public with it. And knowing that there is a stigma around it and knowing that you have to go into court and face the person and there's a lot of things that are scary about it but ultimately it feels good when you do stand up for your rights and I think that's what I hope people take away from this because it's not easy to do. You worry about what people will think and, you know, ultimately the outcome is better this way around. It's better when you can prevent these things -- I don't think a lot of people knew that you could prevent this stuff from coming out and I didn't know that until Lisa was there to be by my side. And we won. The images were never released in her case. It is a crime in 38 states plus the district of Colombia. Be aware. Thanks to mischa Barton and Lisa bloom.

