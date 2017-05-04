Transcript for Music producer Jermaine Dupri talks life, music and his new Lifetime show

Now we have a very very talented man mister Jermaine Dupree Spain mr. soul filled that's. Holiday. That that an above so right now we're talking about this Friday because this right the special day. It is the results show I guess you can call it around McNabb but again now the other rap game that's right lifetime the rap game 10 PM we will find out who was going to be holding the silk or death Cheney taking on this legacy. Until for though haven't been keeping company needed to keep an out. Who is officially down to. All well all the actual shows about five key is basically. This season one of the kids list. A home which was tally she'd left unfortunately. Sedans down to Roscoe. Teacher not a Nolan and flies. Packed into action so how hasn't experienced ban this third season of the show yet so how has this experience been for you personally have you. Been amazed by the talent that you've been able to kind of run across armed through this whole X. And I guess this level I mean this season signatory. Is addressing because the kids got opportunities he won in two so I figured that even though. Have a long this lasts. Each season is going to be better be he's gonna feel better because the kids got out to see the phone before them so they can prepare fall it. That you think about it they can be a little bit Reddy who already been won in two war done. So what advice do you give to these young people because I feel like you have. I mean for the olds who don't know I don't know how you don't know but this man in front of me has been a catalyst has such great talent. I am I share TL feet. Escape right Carrey I mean that the list goes on to what advice having been through it and seen it all do you give to these young kids. Just a really focus on whatever day it did it it is that they want to do basically because everybody's cloth is different in numbing all the artists you just named. Home they all come from a different cloth and you have to be. What do it did so into their cloth. They make other people the it is Clough so I think you know foot any young artist that's what I try to steal and these guys how serious it is to be able to coming into interview we -- Palme looking going. Talking to you just a bunch of things that. I feel like you know build them to understanding who they only want to be and then make other people join their party. Now. In addition to getting this deal and being on to your weighing they're also IE. Believe going to be a part of this is also death summer tour and he's a little bit about that wore on and what we can expect with the. The at a toy is basing them taken nine Kate them taken basically. Kids from each season season once he's to a season three and I'm just take someone wrote I feel like home. It's Tom four. More. Lyric a pro appropriate music for kids because kids are listening to music that at and a bigot numbered in a word. Ten years ago evil when I was younger. A home so kids this is a music like day and really is only place that you can gate clean music for kids is like Disney. Right and this is a lot caught it in Disney distances Colston. The real thing as possible what is is very clean and is very family oriented on his soul is about. You know idea I never made the shield of the family so but I here mostly people talking about. To Mamie in my family watched show on me in my case argued that before so the concert is just bring it to life. What people sit home watch him Friday night so as seasonal and is in it is out it's in minute concert is basically zombie like. A kids you know kids concert keys jammed basically. Now with fat and me I think there are a lot of artists as she worked with that would be considered Florida came kid friendly any of those artists will we see any of your past acts kinda make your parents is are even do a song or anything of that nature. Call I don't know I mean as got to see how how to actually worse because this kid friendly is different opinions. Recchi kid friendly. You know what people don't understand is these kids that steam reached in not did not musicians using him for is ready he is seen them first TV. And being used here and in music Souza is that it's a different situation. And they have fans there ranged from light fortified easel like that the Hauspie you know what I want my friends of the day. Debt an ultralight almost fifteen years. Not to say that I'm not a guy bullet. He was like Gil. My nieces and nephews eighteen cute guy and knows like. You could tell he felt weird saying bush it was really Fannie and it's not like you know best gas and I'm saying I think that. These kids see me on TV and AC one TV they know a different Jermaine Dupree and you know they know old did you made entry from the TV showed it. He's he's he's his opportunity and they see themselves wanting their opportunity the united paying attention to. And I'll work with so. It it would be in those can be addressed in the sea of deep deep dialogue group of key is that com. If day even into. The past social dance I think all into the future so. And I love that there is so many levels to fill sowed death and I wanna talk about one of the levels. That I grew up with because I feel like it's coming back right now obviously I'm sure you heard about this escape reunion in the words. What are your thoughts about it when you heard about or maybe did you know what was happening to you know old that they were having these conversations. He had that it didn't colonization is common about I met think I think this I think is it's interesting that David Brokaw personally to meet because it's like. If you can in if you can give back together the why did you of these embryo that's out there home it's David Knowles a problem grouped in sales and two. A lot of different trials and tribulations they just internal problems yes and broke tomorrow and in other people wanted do things. All bullet I think day you know I think he's definitely don't they come back and Gilani crucial decisions shall give people stuck to meet people pride and ones. And WB apart any of that because I know that you work with them an obvious even longstanding history Seattle this you don't know. On thing because I feel like there's so many connections within this kind of reboot of art the group's an aunt and music acts. On interestingly enough they're getting credit for a song they roll from for TLC. For the song that Ed Sharon now is kinda let promoting on the radio yeah which is kind of like all kind of mixed up in his own way. What your thought did you hear about that that they're getting writing credits for. A assets alienating I mean and in time actually give right credit on its aren't. That's as though I mean that's what writing is about though you don't have a no win is gonna happen. You don't know what's gonna happen with the songs if you great songwriter you just writes halls and you know. He let them that the world to dictate what happened. And on that note TLC is also working on this album a you know and I am I I just read that the data is Ford June 30 up from car and and that they're asking fans to give a name for there album and obviously having having a relationship work with them what not. Do you have any projected. Titles for their new album. Now I have avenue and hand and was stitches to the fact did CNET did they do want to fanned out of the that was like. Reminiscent of fan mail detained and last album that eight day. Poem but I am not only on the road album is actually about something destitute fund offers. Now clearly you're you're pretty busy right now you have that this sills sowed death summer tour coming. Double up things also Wednesday you're working on can you talk a little bit about I'm out of. I just we just finished shoes he's a full. Program. Just finished shooting light but two days ago. All I'm fifty gazans it is slow starts everything right on the rehearsals and everything in fifty days a sound like a lot of tomba is not really because genetic it stages and everything editing done right. In all the moving parts for this tool. And in home. Model the show is still alone makes the Al wise to pop game which comes on after the rap game. Well which is a new show. Home does does some let's there rap game but this about pop artists and kids at seeing him let me pop music and I put Timbaland on the silk. Home and is you know is hosted by Timbaland and if you haven't watched either one of these shows you need the watchful. And you get busy days are again on their today with Gloria is pleased he'd get them the date was gone known me. And so I am just asking because you know I I think I'm just curious to be quite honest. You're you're busy you have all these things going on is any downtime for you do you have a personal life what looks gonna. I mean you know probably and I you know I mean it at this point mark Rea I'm really just trying to a home. Goal exactly. What out one gulf you know a lot of lot of hard core realists is basically. Meat and going with the flow basically is something happen eyes goalie bill Wendell would flow but now is really like I'm trying to really. Dictate exactly Amylin so he Arnold downtown he's do it you know latest Phyllis mead. Dictating what I believe should be the future amassing debt radio should pay its and I usein of the money where he ranks. A home decided with three million in almost two days on world Stine and then. Ohm is about to be wise not to be a million on YouTube and home. If you this solemn music on the radio today is nothing on the radio this Drake this commercial for these cage right and I think people have to. People at some point had to take that into consideration and needle. A home I'm gonna make enough music so did he do and that's just my mumbled. And it's funny because it's like you you did this when you when you came out with these are it is in the Criss crossing on and so forth. And I donated yeah. This is just like SA a note the bill the beauty of this TV shows that I'm not. I'm I'm doing exactly what our Eddie do if if it was no cameras. So desolate makes is so beautiful is not really like work to me is free like this is what I'd do it only difference is that you know decayed that I'm boring. Dane that they don't really. They now fully together yet and I mean a lot of artists that I found early look like now wasn't fully to gala when I'm Adam. But he's mile it was a lot further along than highlighted these fees come here. So I'm because you're your energy and Phyllis is on this next generation. Would you are have you thought about your. Projects your own personal projects are working with any other artist that you dealt with in the past they need it didn't mask you're so far so that. So far remote laid out I mean I'm not remote away from making music and I'm Amazon deal bowel last night. All but I'd do I'd do understand it. Home in no music has always had drivers in I mean. It was a drop of his time write off was a drop in at some point music. I've always been a drought in music you've had adopted ciresi driver is is certain people that have to drive. And I feel like if if if if this is even possible to happened. And I have to take control in completely dropped it cost as flaws in in many people relief gateway com dogs so I just I'm just focused on May. And amp. Ago but I am curious because if you buy it coming out with a biopic whether their lives over the past away. If if you have your own biopic who would play you and what wouldn't be what part of your life wouldn't be on. All I don't know I mean note that the crazy part about it down I think is Ella. Being talked about because it's so long. Home you know one thing that people understand is that social death. Animal all boutique. All hole all about old all the bull T record labels like bad boy death roll Rough Riders morning. Anyone album de giggle all muscles death none of them Hamel artist and I'd known put out more artist so if you. If you with a dual biopic what's your data for you pretty all. Because the fans and be mad debating you know if we let someone out in a meaning might get somewhere and we just. Stop before you get Anthony Hamilton and in people like. Wait way to me and I and then it's like. Different was for them along away from Bratton battle island jagged ice like so home at night is just a long story here. Just think about it I'm like we're slightly sorry I that was a question who would play out what hours one in the wrist tape to claim me any time. That I would do anything I believe this tape could be good me Dupree. For something like associate it did you are you're love Jones fan. I'm I'm I'm I'm old dark fame. It and as mom and as my little place so he numbness in my brother so I do but I just feel like. I feel like he keep played and he he I believe he had nearly two point then I'll be happy watching it. And and you know because the anniversary of of prince's passing is coming up. Do you have any memories or find this moments about friends that you want to share. All yeah me while I was at his house one night ten. I was asking him questions about orcas that he'd made. In his early views. And what was going to is handling who's making it as like he. This sexual wreck is making and house late. I was cursing and he's gentle witness at this Tommy news like you can't keep using their profanity in my house. And I couldn't stop because I'm like yelled you know who. A few you lie I was sockets on like day uses like. You gotta get out house it was funny because I and he basically its newest series some silk because a his religion but. Alice series suited just like how do you. Go from being that person to this person. You know and I'm glad I had that policies with him because you know just Estes of real policies that we. I may be you know there was something I was unaware of what you ever opera need to do any. Specific. Together or not accurately and and its consortium. And that would have been epic you know definitely one of the time put out one amnesty. Cleats on one Alice hindrance in Atlanta. Never happening. And you know it is my last question I know we have to act talky forever of course. When you looked like it at your catalog and an obvious the music that you've made. You know I always hear your voice in my head especially a lot of tracks animals like looking for your little part to come in is our favorite part our favorite line that you have that that that you always kinda get chills when you hear from. Spain are. That seals I don't gets yelled I don't know exists eulogized home. He I don't really know island now we analyze funny to me that. I know is one and I don't that I don't really pay its institute of people always feel like to be. In the on the would DC is right in light. Every record that may now PUV light Gil when he put that I know what this is on the record in his can be completely and I'm I'm. I'm like I've heard it so many. And put them on these new wreck is I don't think that's going to be on these new record. And a lot of artists like you know eighty per day note this is on enemies as an adult so. I think that's just a moment guy he's the and parties in his. That's signature and of course don't know at this thing is that written in Anchorage. And Friday night to find how cool the winner will take. The crown. So and I think that people are excited to see young people making music and union away which is also thank you plummeting to England Brett. Forefront and of course tech this guy out he's Demi did the and everybody. Will be on so our starting may 25 when the social summer seventeenth slow but taken out. Ms. mode oh so compete each and presently. Little key Novoa king Roscoe. The UK. In mind. Yet that forget money winds so he had taken out nine -- from each season. Social summer seventeen is zombie basically a teen somewhat jam basically you know kids. Don't really have them what's that they could do is not a bunch of music that's appropriate for them. You'll have opportunities they had to als a full line. Good appropriate music you drop the kids W want to pay as you can stay in it's two is like a circus but it's. In hip. I love it of things again Brigham and this is canceling ABC radio any.

