Transcript for Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

We're better than OK thank you for reminding her freaking out. Like I mean we've Oscars already is. But we're just sweating so I don't that there were just signed a deal with the swimming pools that are in the popular. You just hope that they're gonna light still not many like after the red carpet it like it's inappropriate post and I. Based and I don't put on about clarinet and me. These. Every immediate answer but I never lets the lowly it it's not reality based on that you just blurt out at her. Wheeler coming tonight. Enemy feeling that that Obama saluted as a the if they'll. You guys can easily. Surmise here. La. And so cool to get him to do this together we would any other for thirteen years that he gets enjoy this. Got to have people will be responding to that and it's here that we've worked on had a hand in his eight years in the making so to get here tonight and celebrate that is a really thrilling thing. Me. At that they that this is still incredible. Everyone's talking about it but you know it's so interesting to me at that and why whoop there's that creepy story coming up to super dog by and it. We're porn actor it's not just Cinderella story so that you can think only god if I get a job that doesn't mean that I'm not eat Bryant. Actually it's a perfect example of that it is a perfect example of someone coming in. Not being right for the role for reasons that they can't control he can control how we'll do this or that he looks younger than those guys being passed. Tsunami wrecked the role again having such a really interesting unique talents. And then that's then always watching your head when you're watching and so today and that's numbered years later it to happen and into. This is the perfect role for him anything. And it's a wonderful story and it really is an encouraging story. Do you guys hurt her seeing that in just an audition room. Being back kind of Allah and going. I have an idea I'm gonna keep imminent act in my mind or something out. Well prevent glad it's pretty undeniable any serious and very special very singular talent and you know. He blew us away when he was seventeen years old sedan when he got to mature a little bits of the great age of twenty and that's when he period we knew that we had someone really special to displacement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.