Transcript for Obama delivers touching speech for Jay Z hall of fame induction

Third time for your Friday Paul saying we're gonna start with a major first for rappers yes. Jane me mister Shawn Carter has become the first rapper ever. To be inducted into the song right column in the 21 time Grammy Award winners and well over 100 songs every hour rear. He whether they're for the ceremony last night in New York but the highlight was a very special message. From a former president. Either brush some girl my shoulders during a campaign. Some pretty sure I'm still the only president to listen to Jay z.'s music in the Oval Office. That may change some point but. I'm pretty sure that's true now with so often that video president of bomb also mentioned that he NJC both had wives who are significantly more popular than themselves. Jay-Z didn't make it a rare appearance on Twitter thanking more than ninety friends Kennedy fell around. Lots of rappers yes lots a love going around youth. It can graduate who are excited to.

