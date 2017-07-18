-
Now Playing: Stan Lee imprints his hands and feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette forecast: Hometowns and heartbreak
-
Now Playing: Oct. 7, 2004: R. Kelly speaks out amid allegations of child pornography
-
Now Playing: Martin Landau dead at 89
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives of OC' star talks love, family and newest season
-
Now Playing: Action-packed trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg named Disney legend at D23 Expo
-
Now Playing: Beyonce shares first photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi
-
Now Playing: Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum talks new album 'Heart Break' and tour
-
Now Playing: Preview the 'Star Wars'-themed land set to open at Disney Parks
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Beyonce shows off Sir and Rumi Carter
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Game of Thrones' S7 premieres Sunday
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Ed Sheeran leaves Twitter after alleged cyberbullying
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' box-office numbers
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Beyonce reveals new twins
-
Now Playing: Mischa Barton, lawyer Lisa Bloom discuss revenge porn case
-
Now Playing: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon sing 'Love Is All Around' from 'Four Weddings And A Funeral'
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner weighs in on OJ Simpson's double murder acquittal, parole hearing for robbery