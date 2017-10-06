'Orange is the New Black' writer on drama-comedy balance More Adrienne C. Moore speaks on the plot and character changes of season 5. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'Orange is the New Black' writer on drama-comedy balance This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'OITNB' star Lea DeLaria speaks on her career and character

Now Playing: Uzo Aduba explains how she almost quit acting

Now Playing: Laura Prepon discusses working on 'Orange is the New Black'

Now Playing: 'OITNB' cast greet each other at NYC premiere party

Now Playing: 'Orange is the New Black' writer on drama-comedy balance

Now Playing: Lauren Morelli speaks on challenges of writing 'Orange is the New Black'

Now Playing: 'Dick Tracy' star Glenne Headly dies at 62

Now Playing: Preview Nintendo Switch's upcoming fighting game 'ARMS'

Now Playing: David Letterman uses his racing ties to help wounded soldiers get back on their feet

Now Playing: Lightning Round with 'The Chew's' Daphne Oz

Now Playing: A curator's tour of the Guggenheim Museum

Now Playing: The Chainsmokers perform 'Bloodstream' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Katy Perry explains why she went public with Taylor Swift feud

Now Playing: Taylor Swift returns to streaming services as Katy Perry drops new album

Now Playing: Kathryn Hahn on her new 'fearless' role in 'I Love Dick'

Now Playing: The Chainsmokers sing 'Young' in Central Park

Now Playing: The Chainsmokers perform 'Paris' live in Central Park

Now Playing: Ali Wentworth dishes on new season of 'Nightcap'

Now Playing: The Chainsmokers talk chart toppers and debut album Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47952635,"title":"'Orange is the New Black' writer on drama-comedy balance ","duration":"1:33","description":"Adrienne C. Moore speaks on the plot and character changes of season 5. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/orange-black-writer-drama-comedy-balance-47952635","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}