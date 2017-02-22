Transcript for An Oscar comeback for Mel Gibson

89 annual Academy Awards mark apparent comeback for a star once seen as being out of second chances following a 2010 domestic battery charge and drunken anti Semitic tirade during the 2006 do you lie Iraq promising. That came out of mind. Many in Hollywood said Mel Gibson would never be forgive it. Time is gone by and there is a level of forgiveness at Hollywood tends to give it. A little easier. And it seems they're proving that with Gibson's first Academy Award nomination in 21 years for best director of the humane. His World War II drama hacks all rich. Winning is not important I think it's really gratifying to be sort of recognized by peers who are filmmakers. The recovering alcoholic crediting his re emergence in the tinsel town spotlight on a lot of hard work on himself. The change colleagues who worked with him on hacksaw ridge it's too. You know Gibson that I worked with on this film is unlike any Mel I've ever worked with before. Cool calm collective but he's been working on turning his life for a prolonged time. And and I'm glad he's finally been acknowledged. While not everyone feels time is healed all wounds and some head down to never work with the star again. Gibson and his supporters hope on Sunday his work. Oh yeah. We'll be judged instead of this past. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

