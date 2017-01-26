Transcript for Oscar Nominee Denzel Washington on Casting and Directing 'Fences'

So I I knew I wanted to use the core people. That we did the play with a home world we Soyuz Russell hornsby. Obviously viola Davis. And Stephen Henderson who was wonderful and Michael T Williamson who with wonderful. And it gave us a good rhythm and good base. For the film when you're shooting yet it could we all knew we all need to. I don't know if everybody knows if they've seen. Have a chance to see these placement on this Wilson has written what is it ten plays later about. Being black in America through different than it did. And not even just BM black in America offenses. Is really a universal story about love and betrayal one. You know in us and family it's at it's it's Pittsburgh's Saint Petersburg in the fifties in the fifties and he's an old. You know over the hill wanna be baseball player was frustrated about it. And then you know and a while and give it all away but I I can tell you violent Davis. Like in the place he slaves and Stephen Anderson and Michael it's great performances.

