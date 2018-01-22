Transcript for Oscars announce new rules to prevent envelope gaffe

We all remember last year's Oscars made history but for all the wrong reasons remember when the wrong winner for best picture was and now it's all because the presenters. We're given the wrong on below. Today officials of price Waterhouse Cooper announced the changes they've made to ensure that seeing does that play out again and to downpours and can you with the details sent. Cable is the chairman of that accounting firm responsible for last year's big snap flew. Has pledged what he calls a singular focus on delivering though correct envelope to celebrity cruise Energen PWC has joined the Motion Picture Academy. In announcing those new procedures for avoiding what's been called. The biggest mistake in Oscar history. You lose a picture of confusion in the long minutes after Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced though wrong winner of best picture. And even the host was baffle I didn't know what's happening so I didn't have a great explanation Jimmy Kimmel was at a position in the audience for a closing gag with Matt Damon. We were sitting there kind of going over the bed and and then Jimmy sir go hang coming home from an I don't know I don't know oh my god I think they gave the wrong award and I went stop it. Stop and I looked up and I Rubino and then all hell broke loose. And now watching and I thought oh well I wonder what's gonna happen in NFL although I'm the host I'm the only when with the ongoing with the microphone on like. I have I guess I have to go up there. To prevent such a makes up in the future the Motion Picture Academy has announced new rules the two accountants from last year have been replaced. A formal procedure for handing over envelopes to celebrities will be a place to confirm they have the right one. Another accountant to will be on each side of the stages before but a third who knows the winners will be in the control room to intervene in case of an error. Accountants will attend Oscar rehearsals and practice what to do if something goes wrong. Accountants are prohibited from using cell phones in posting on social media doting they Xia. Panel last rule was in place informally was first announced formally after last year's show. You may were called the accountant who gave the stars the wrong envelope posted a photo from backstage on Twitter. Now the best news out of this is that would turn of Oscar veteran Rick Rojas as one of the accountants. Now I worked with Rick no mistakes ever occurred on his watch David let.

