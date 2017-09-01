Transcript for Police: 16 Arrested in Paris Robbery of Kim Kardashian West

Overnight a major development in that multi million dollar robbery of Kim Kardashian authorities in Paris say they've captured some of the suspects in that case. They're among sixteen people arrested in raids early this morning Kardashian was tied up and robbed of twelve million dollars in jewels by. A group of masked men in October Kirk's broke into the luxury apartment where she was staying during Fashion Week.

