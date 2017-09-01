Police: 16 Arrested in Paris Robbery of Kim Kardashian West

Paris police confirmed on Monday that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.
0:22 | 01/09/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Overnight a major development in that multi million dollar robbery of Kim Kardashian authorities in Paris say they've captured some of the suspects in that case. They're among sixteen people arrested in raids early this morning Kardashian was tied up and robbed of twelve million dollars in jewels by. A group of masked men in October Kirk's broke into the luxury apartment where she was staying during Fashion Week.

