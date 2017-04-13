Princess Leia, Rey and more to star in animated shorts 'Forces of Destiny'

More
A new initiative from the 'Star Wars' universe will feature all of your favorite heroines like Princess Leia, Rey and more in animated shorts as part of the series 'Forces of Destiny.'
1:00 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Princess Leia, Rey and more to star in animated shorts 'Forces of Destiny'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46749801,"title":"Princess Leia, Rey and more to star in animated shorts 'Forces of Destiny'","duration":"1:00","description":"A new initiative from the 'Star Wars' universe will feature all of your favorite heroines like Princess Leia, Rey and more in animated shorts as part of the series 'Forces of Destiny.'","url":"/Entertainment/video/princess-leia-rey-star-animated-shorts-forces-destiny-46749801","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.