Transcript for Public Theater stands by its controversial 'Julius Caesar'

So is it art or is it inappropriate political commentary. To major sponsors dropping out of the new Shakespeare in the park Russian of Julius Caesar the portrays a Donald Trump like dictator. Delta Air Lines of Bank of America pulling their sponsorship of the public theater's performance character in question dresses and a business suit with a very long tie. And he gets knifed. To death on stage. Public theater is refusing to back down from criticism saying its production sparks a much needed conversation but the sponsors have. Pulled out.

