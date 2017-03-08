Transcript for Rapper Kidd Creole charged with murder of homeless man

Vitriol is expected to be here in court to go before a judge to face murder charges later today after some kind of very bizarre is that involving a homeless man. On Tuesday night let's go to that video Nathaniel Glover that is his real name also known as kid creole once a member of the legendary hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and the furious five. Is expected to get before judge today to face murder charges he's accused of killing. A homeless man just feet away from Grand Central station. Tuesday night after some kind of dispute. Police say the victim was 55 year old Johnny Jolly a level two sex offender with seventeen prior arrests dating back to 1983. Police say jolly who lived at transitional homeless shelter along 105 street appear to be drunk when they found him and then later discovered he instead. Multiple times jolly who eventually was pronounced dead at Bellevue hospital. Did not call cooperate with police forcing authorities to piece together this crime using surveillance video. And that is what led to kick trails arrest when he has home in the Bronx authorities say the former music star who fled the scene after the having. Has already admitted involvement in the murder and expressed remorse all of us of course a far cry from the seventies and eighties when kid creole achieved musical fame is part Grandmaster Flash and the furious five. The first hip hop group ever inducted. Into the rock and roll hall of fame again. They know Glover AKA it real expected before judge. Later today we'll keep you posted on that we understand at the time of the murder he actually was no longer anywhere near the music scene was working as a security guard. And a handyman in that area. Your Grand Central.

