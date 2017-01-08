Raven-Symone on returning to acting and her new Disney Channel show 'Raven's Home'

More
Actress Raven-Symone discusses her return to acting and her new Disney Channel show, "Raven's Home."
3:00 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Raven-Symone on returning to acting and her new Disney Channel show 'Raven's Home'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48973298,"title":"Raven-Symone on returning to acting and her new Disney Channel show 'Raven's Home'","duration":"3:00","description":"Actress Raven-Symone discusses her return to acting and her new Disney Channel show, \"Raven's Home.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/raven-symone-returning-acting-disney-channel-show-ravens-48973298","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.