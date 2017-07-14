Transcript for 'Real Live': 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' box-office numbers

First things first let's talk about Spider-Man though we talk about Spiderman before this show. And huge hit as you know obviously in the US so far in North America 117 million box office but. Let's go go global international 140 million dollar box office. Russia Brazil Mexico vote for a market that they're seeing their really do think that's a Bloomberg reports that when the movie's working too well domestically virulent international box office so. What it is about the international box not you think that really helps whose these. And as the market is heading back in the sequel but he yet. Ryan acting here in America like America I would now obviously used to doing sequels and remakes are so used to it so much is always in our face. I think overseas and globally they're just now getting akin to a and I think Hollywood really has to wake up in a few moments and recognize that we may want Morton who wants to write characters. I think also. We have to taking that into consideration that the unity. And how quickly things are moving to DOD that's both domestically as well as internationally in I think a lot of people are taking that into I think a lot of people are not. To imagine consideration. And really understanding that not everybody not everybody not many people are going as seen movies at me mastery. In light of the fact that we have actually presume Netflix and Hulu their spent international want to welcome you think that's gonna change probably being. In coming years months. I think so I think we. What I'll pass it recognizes. Netflix is the movie business one I team. Spotify and Palestinians that business and before that Napster so we thought at the music is is it really adjust adapt quickly NAFTA had this year revenue. As of Hollywood doesn't recognize that some of the O dean which is consumer behavioral patterns and trends to recognize it look at anything came out yesterday right or they before. There was something new show had such great character development it was so new one there are so complex. That 200 million dollar budget. But it was a really great tournament Alan narrative that's complex characters with such. With the international box office that we're seeing what kind of movies travel well. I mean transformers that last night did terribly domestically but it did fantastic overseas is it can travel really well you don't need. To speak English to understand Optimus Prime fighting another middle. The supreme of the department of fantastic as the colorful debate if at. But why what is it about the in overseas markets they just seem to be more into the sequels and franchises. Is it because they don't have the fatigue that North American box office has. Is there morbid interest that lot of these films sort of these these shows are American culture still overseas markets they're more into it right there's your reason what do you think that the prime factors. Sequel franchises that that this does not the Petit. What is that American pop culture dominates the world right individuals learn about American culture they learn about American religion and about American ethnicities and identities. And I actually was language about watching these type of movies or music videos and so there is curiosity about American culture that overseas market pads that's how they learn. As this are you today is our lifestyle and now we are says more advanced consumers. Expect more from each chosen from homes to be Morton who lives. I think pilot waste so. Fourth quarter to meet the strong narrative films for Oscar and Academy Awards season that's darkness with a bit earlier that now the consumer behavior the ODs is actually demanding. Firemen really briefly what is it about the Spider-Man that spoken resonated well international audiences I mean again I think there may be an issue here it's a very you know Americans story ignore the imagery the optics are amazing I mean what is it about Spider-Man that that's a lot of 140 million dollars particularly Brazil Mexico Russia. What you look at. A lot of mysteries that have done really well this year and the wooded fast and furious franchise when my favorites 'cause it's one of the few franchises out there that people are wearing capes where they're still crushing an internationally doing very well. And you look at the kind of houses like this will even get in Queens. He's got a group of her friends are at their American but there American from all over the place right it's story that really does travel very well being scared young kid trying to do new. Confronting powers that's a story that really fundamentally gets up like universal thing whether it's Brazil or can Russia or anywhere in the world that that's a universal story ways which is like comedies really don't travel very well because US comedies very specific units through the fifth of. We're really that the average sort of mentality I think you're right stories involving friendship -- elderly universal themes but comedy you know some Muni fund Will Ferrell funny but an audience over seas may find it insulting or to a different sense of humor making back. Adversity. Adversity people want to reflect across the way I think that's something this. And a Spider-Man was about this one is at a homecoming. Your comics and Europe follower of this he recognizes for the first time that the universe are becoming integrated. Where we see missed a start coming in that way right. That ways mending in the world for the first time. 