Transcript for 'Real Live': Who will win at the 2018 Oscars?

Favor I'm David Caplan and this is real lives I'm here with TV film critic Candice Frederick. 530 eight's wall picking K well and ABC news reporter Kelly McCartney. Hey guys happy Friday. We're exciting grant act. All right so T minus three months even a little bit less of three months till the Oscars Sunday march 3 here and ABC and Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host but. Forward maybe deconstruct what we think of the host let's talk about our own nominations OK so first let's start off with best film Candace taken away this is your bread and butter here. Got their razzle dazzle us with our outlook. Yeah. Wonder Woman. Interest think why it. Why because. I mean when it's the best movies yeah but I think one one of the reasons and is that as one of the best buy best bet battle things I've ever seen in the movies and it's in a whole lot of youth. Comments and unseen and maybe you inning or towards the very beginning and it's. And apologetically feminists. Glorious. Fax and that means. And what requests were photographer Walt almost looks ever his epic nomination and nothing here is these committees thick typically the win an Oscar look wonder when they don't re. Coupled loading academy lose big idea. I thought. That I can't. Aren't there yet let's try not to win and never liked both at movies never really yeah the credit. They deserve any of those nominees including our as well as I've been receiving his town. But that is if I were choosing reality Aaron. All right fair and it'd be great forgot that its career to how heavy the it RA just Waltz you got it. Give me something that will mine is actually a science fiction movie it's the shape of water but good sorrow is a really great it's got a fantastic a static the performances are terrific. I had a chance to see in the past week and I just was blown away by and I saw a couple these. I've relationship water excellent it's that would be the most active it was really do you think it actually could wind blow like it's in the mix up that definitely aren't that he added that currently I actually. Do not love the movie not indefinitely. Yet it is not front runner by any stretch a lot of folks are saying filled with from the Dunkirk in the poster dad and dunk it is in the midst for a nomination as it kind of looks like India over the Tora for director potentially discard who also part of the Hollywood favorite pay the great director. As I think partly it's will be nominated at the Bailey isn't I really think lady Barrett as a yeah. You have Medicare rights directorial baby ill he and also in ads thanks to yet another female Jack and I around pet care. Back nine in you've got a great pass rush around and my Mac half. And anytime you have a coming of age the yeah obviously and and that they used the and they read and they academy recognizes that's I think it pales nominated that. I would be a pleasantly surprised as if only. Back to the candidate much like coming of age movies of the post like the wonder woman's ones but that you may be starting something here and now Donner movie Lord of the Rings and just yeah. Exactly on our let's go back to picking on canvases predictions here right now targeting. Narrated Kansas preaching for best actor who. I think I might get you know some agreement yak but to appease Salomon it's okay. Who irony mounting Cong mean by your name. And why because one I thought in a very well when there is looking OGQ it's very appropriately. I think that yeah me too sweet for use all. I'm Altria and ask that if that's. Good thing. This article I got. So I thought that maybe you know just how does this mean you know unrequited love story or whatever and I actually didn't nose in mind that in the past when. A hump and into what is. Come. And he carries the he's he's really the heart of the movie Hud carries a movie at me he is so tactful and you just I didn't and just very Johnson's performance protect sales last place. And to pray. Walt's eyes heads into the shallow may as well and one reason that I think that he's really got a good year cumin. It is decent year their minds the a lot of police of the candy easier from here that she won best supporting yes if he's in leading birdie isn't really terrific supporting role lady very justice does is the candor had a really good role. It X knocking at a senior he's just having a really good moment acting that this could be very good year for him. His comedies and stiff dissimilar at least I like to wish to Salave'a very much for the stiff aren't. I mean press a lot of that this is going to be a step at a bar it he had a lot of people better. So who's coming through you go to court hear them promptly is Gary Oldman and it's out I think that the plots that classic bank and the as Winston tricks well. Poignant as that are and just an incredible role and I think he adapts an act Eric there. In such an amazing way that. I don't think a lot of that there actor that you are going to be elephant stand up to re category let's move on antibiotics. And they yeah now remember it all right here this. Women favorite actress. Favorite bass that doctor is is. Choosing same day. Look he's against. I. Street I just me. I just detest being sorry that. From Molly's game he had this is a curve ball for me. And satellite thing occur buffer a lot of people because I don't think that she's on the front runners at his speech means is not the personality we're talking about some very unlikable character but I think that there's a lot to like about the I'm she is she she is. Yes she's unlikable which she also have this quartet had that I think has revealed later on in the movie. Operating a gambling ring in the in and it's pretty half an ounce to rate just has she has now who dominated wasn't she. She's been nominated tattoos not you know why. My 12 sorry I did LA for the positive and it got back it was the whatever big news US is nominated Jeffords that was whatever lot of memorized by nurses at the Oscars. And the next morning the first McLennan of relations on my flight and the exciting. Cluster are actually had a he had enough about me up about making great okay at Walt best actress but it we actually had the same and is going to search around and in this very year yeah she's she wanted to New York Film Critics Circle that she's got better advice he she's Duggan been nominated before for really terrific performance as scenes at yeah so I. I get I think that this is bringing your analog businesses again this is she's gonna be up against Merrill street and you never wanna Viet against street that are best. I do not like either of those performances I I think. This side outside. That after his area who LA fans there show is also my choice but hey I did and favorite guest actors and they're best practice but they also have to put out Margo we're obviously the oh yeah I Tanya Andersen and fat is an incredible role and again. You know you about the struggle contacting not a thing a lot of things made actually met with her and the unity talks through the role allies. I think either one of this actresses could kind of get. Master brand and Eddie Perez in what America UK fashion it was Merrill single a plus seven until times this. I don't think it's a good performance isn't as you get enough accolades are eight candidates it best supporting actor. That's morning actor Jason Mitchell from OK want. Not why I don't think that he bought him a visit a three way tie from a baton and go into the why haven't titles are there that I welcome. Gonna say. Garrett Hedlund who also yes starts with him in month out as well. By way it Jason Mitch embody the character that we just have to see very often terms. Historical dramas but also when it comes to playing a black man who was suffering from PT SE Neal Boortz you we do not at the eighty don't I don't yet inside Don. And I think that that's something to that's something that he really approach very beautifully and he and he smear. All right Walt. This category kind of boy is real but this year I'm gonna go with will Dafoe he really intimidate the heck out of it had to file last seen of the Florida project at a you should all but I don't wanna hear that here yeah. Brantley in the body are barely afford the same as well yeah we actually didn't talk about hasn't done and did not read yes I thought it out of Atlanta project in general kind of lake. Coming up now and apps getting all of this Eisen which is great back he's a very. I like mine melding here are edited that's what I see. After rocketing well that's. Another rocket Robert rent for the lots that are very best supporting actress Constance an on time like. She's so biting and so on retaining and so relentless and I love. All right good enough for me while Octavia censorship of water by. She's terrific and issues the sold a movie she's working to get rid of really great cast and he's really shines in generics out among the cast on the Kelly are you an echo there's that they. And on our own here illegally that I had been. And you can't blame that half late. She is desired and I mean her role along I expect changes that anyone who starter isn't an Oscar. And the. That I will get you there ain't there Eric.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.