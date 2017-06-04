Transcript for Reclusive fitness icon Richard Simmons signs new licensing deal

So it looks like Richard Simmons is heading back into the spotlight for decades he was known for those over the top fitness videos and TV appearances but lately he's been reclusive and there's been some public concern about his well being. Well now he has signed a new deal with the company that will handle his merchandising and endorsements but plans to launch a line of motivation products. No timeline yet done when he may begin promoting those products.

