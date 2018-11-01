Ricky Martin marries artist Jwan Yosef

The singer and Yosef got engaged in 2016.
0:55 | 01/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ricky Martin marries artist Jwan Yosef
Moving on to some big news now four or Ricky Martin and the senior revealing that he and his artists who won Josef. Have tied the knot in secret. Martin said the big party would come later and would last for three days. I would expect even more days lot and if it's for she bank on meeting held a couple of opening the door of the Beverly Hills home. Articles fact. Happens in the kitchen. It doesn't matter how beautiful your formal living room is or your family room we'll end up here at the end of the day cooking talking gossiping and all its. Issue has fought. Larry that's our next Schaefer like cells from Washington as. At us and even converted yoga studio two an actual studio for yourself with they purchase a 3000 square foot modernist home. For thirteen and a half million dollars just about a year ago at lucky and went back off. And there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

