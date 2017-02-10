Rock star Tom Petty hospitalized, status unknown

The singer is 66 years old.
10/02/17

Comments
Transcript for Rock star Tom Petty hospitalized, status unknown
Of course that news tonight about legendary rock star Tom Petty. The singer reportedly hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at this moment Malibu California. He was found unconscious and not reading Eddie was set to wrap his fortieth anniversary tour. With a heart breakers. Next month a lot of people point out that it night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

