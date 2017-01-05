Ryan Seacrest announced as new 'Live' co-host alongside Kelly Ripa

A full year after Michael Strahan left "Live" for a full-time job at "Good Morning America," Kelly Ripa introduced her new co-host Monday morning on the show -- and it is Ryan Seacrest.
2:33 | 05/01/17

Transcript for Ryan Seacrest announced as new 'Live' co-host alongside Kelly Ripa
Okay. Okay. Yeah everybody can get their picture here. Did yeah. And get it now. Morning believe the key. My day in May first when he seventy. Guess what else. Tell the west bank and number eight yeah. That's for me find ears is so I think that they did this so that I wouldn't forget. My anniversary. Yes yeah I out live made it through. What. Seven minutes on my first anniversary being refused yeah. Like this is a full commitment is at fault yeah. About it I'm excited this it's been funny because Kelly night we're we're friends we've known each other prolonged contact and when we found out this is gonna happen we were told to keep it secret. And that's not we're not great at which it's very hard for us we are verbal people yes yes. So it's funny because they sent a tax system of my close close friends and coworkers they should have got. Great news responses were this from people who know me well you're engaged. You're having a baby yeah. Not that you're coming out of the closet. Six years ago none of that yeah. Couldn't be more excited to begin with unique. If you want to didn't age or have a baby or come out of the closet all. That's fine hospitals great good these journals saint saves enough it's. And it's going to be an easy year yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

