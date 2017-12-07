Transcript for Shaun White talks Olympics at the red carpet for the 25th ESPYs

I. Yeah. Read it and race. Yeah. I win. And it was. And now my feelings yeah. Yeah. You know yeah. And hey. Yeah I have. Then it went really really speaks. John. Every night I am an admiring. Them and they are looking like you. That's probably. No I forgive him. I like. I know I'm. Yeah. Yeah. And you. Cameras. Like yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.