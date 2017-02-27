Shocked celebrities react to wrong best picture announcement

They stood there with their mouths agape, confused at how 'La La Land' could have been named 'Best Picture' when 'Moonlight' actually won - watch the stars react to the mistake during the 89th annual Academy Awards.
1:20 | 02/27/17

Transcript for Shocked celebrities react to wrong best picture announcement
This is not a joke moonlight has won best picture. Moonlight. This picture. I opened the envelope. And it said. Emma Stone law land. That's why I took such a long look at say. And that you. I wasn't trying to be funny. You're funny how thanks Gary mind you very much. While this is this is moonlight. The best picture. Oh my goodness. Yeah. He. I don't know if it's staying that would really. I'm not sure I don't listen this is real but thank you to the academy. I blame myself for this. Let's remember it's just an award show I mean. We hate to see people disappointed but the good news is we've got this season nexus speeches we have some great moral beings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

