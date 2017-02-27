Transcript for Shocked celebrities react to wrong best picture announcement

This is not a joke moonlight has won best picture. Moonlight. This picture. I opened the envelope. And it said. Emma Stone law land. That's why I took such a long look at say. And that you. I wasn't trying to be funny. You're funny how thanks Gary mind you very much. While this is this is moonlight. The best picture. Oh my goodness. Yeah. He. I don't know if it's staying that would really. I'm not sure I don't listen this is real but thank you to the academy. I blame myself for this. Let's remember it's just an award show I mean. We hate to see people disappointed but the good news is we've got this season nexus speeches we have some great moral beings.

