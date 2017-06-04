Transcript for Shonda Rhimes joins national Planned Parenthood board

We'll scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator Chanda rimes is joining the national board of Planned Parenthood crimes made the announcement with an interview with Elle Magazine. The star previously served on the board the organization's Los Angeles chapter rimes says that she joined the board because of her words women's health is under fire right now.

