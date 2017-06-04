Shonda Rhimes joins national Planned Parenthood board

Rhimes made the announcement in an interview with Elle magazine alongside Planned Parenthood's president, Cecile Richards.
0:18 | 04/06/17

We'll scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator Chanda rimes is joining the national board of Planned Parenthood crimes made the announcement with an interview with Elle Magazine. The star previously served on the board the organization's Los Angeles chapter rimes says that she joined the board because of her words women's health is under fire right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

