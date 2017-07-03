Now Playing: Military dad surprises children at Utah Jazz game

Now Playing: Singer Michelle Branch talks new album and tour

Now Playing: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks to star in 'The Post'

Now Playing: The cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' dish on the upcoming remake

Now Playing: RuPaul dishes on the new season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'People Icons' sneak peek: Gloria and Emelio Estefan on their celebrity love story

Now Playing: Teen dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler discusses her memoir live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Florida Georgia Line to headline a stadium tour with the Backstreet Boys, Chris Lane, Nelly

Now Playing: Behind the scenes with this season's 'Bachelor' contestants

Now Playing: Podcast goes in search of fitness icon Richard Simmons

Now Playing: Bill Paxton's death certificate reveals heart defect

Now Playing: David Letterman calls President Donald Trump 'ignorant'

Now Playing: 5-year-old girl headed to national spelling bee

Now Playing: 'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' sneak peek

Now Playing: Amy Schumer dishes on her Netflix special, gets surprise from Bachelor Nick Viall

Now Playing: Adele finally confirms she's married

Now Playing: Prince Michael Jackson opens up about life after father's death

Now Playing: Local journalist throws up during proposal to girlfriend midair

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 03.05.2017