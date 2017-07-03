Singer Michelle Branch talks new album and tour

More
Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch discusses her new album with ABC News' Andrea Dresdale.
5:54 | 03/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singer Michelle Branch talks new album and tour

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45968364,"title":"Singer Michelle Branch talks new album and tour","duration":"5:54","description":" Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch discusses her new album with ABC News' Andrea Dresdale.","url":"/Entertainment/video/singer-michelle-branch-talks-album-tour-45968364","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.