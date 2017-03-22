Transcript for Singer Wyclef Jean requests 'formal investigation into racial profiling' after police incident

Prep her Wycliffe Jon claims he was a victim of racial injustice at the hands of the Los Angeles county sheriff's deputies. Officials say deputies responding to an armed assault mistook Wycliffe. Handcuffing him when he and the driver whose car got out and approach the trunk of the vehicle after repeated warnings not to do so. They were held for six minutes until the deputies realized they had the wrong couple the real suspects were apprehended later four blocks away. We're gonna hear more from Wycliffe Jon when he appears live on Good Morning America this morning.

