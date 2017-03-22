Singer Wyclef Jean requests 'formal investigation into racial profiling' after police incident

More
Wyclef Jean requested a "formal investigation into racial profiling" after slamming police this morning for detaining him in West Hollywood, California, an incident that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described as "unfortunate."
0:31 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singer Wyclef Jean requests 'formal investigation into racial profiling' after police incident
Prep her Wycliffe Jon claims he was a victim of racial injustice at the hands of the Los Angeles county sheriff's deputies. Officials say deputies responding to an armed assault mistook Wycliffe. Handcuffing him when he and the driver whose car got out and approach the trunk of the vehicle after repeated warnings not to do so. They were held for six minutes until the deputies realized they had the wrong couple the real suspects were apprehended later four blocks away. We're gonna hear more from Wycliffe Jon when he appears live on Good Morning America this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46295482,"title":"Singer Wyclef Jean requests 'formal investigation into racial profiling' after police incident","duration":"0:31","description":"Wyclef Jean requested a \"formal investigation into racial profiling\" after slamming police this morning for detaining him in West Hollywood, California, an incident that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described as \"unfortunate.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/singer-wyclef-jean-requests-formal-investigation-racial-profiling-46295482","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.