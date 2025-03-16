Iranian general raises prospect of response amid US strikes on Houthis

Trump said the US will use "lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location in this handout image released March 15, 2025.

LONDON -- An Iranian general warned on Sunday of the potential for a "decisive and devastating" response to any executed threat, the day after the U.S. conducted strikes on Houthis in Yemen.

Gen. Hossein Salami also denied that Iran had backed the rebel group, which continues to wage a campaign against international ships in the Red Sea and off the Yemeni coast.

"We are not a nation to live in hiding. We are a valid and legitimate system in the world. We announce it if we attack anywhere," Salami said in a speech broadcast in Farsi.

The general did not say Iran had been threatened, but that the country would offer a "decisive and devastating response to any threat" against it.

Salami's words echoed those of U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced Saturday he had ordered the U.S. military to launch a "decisive and powerful" strike against the Houthis in Yemen.

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump said. "We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that U.S. air and naval assets hit dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen, including missiles, radars and drone and air defense systems. The official characterized the attacks as an opening salvo against the Houthis and sends a strong message to Iran.

Yemeni health officials said the campaign had killed some 31 people, along with injuring another 101 people. Many of the wounded were "children and woman" the Ministry of Health in Sana'a said on Sunday morning.

